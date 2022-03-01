Elmore: An open letter to concerned parents of Virginia’s public-school children

I have watched with interest, and at times horror, as the rhetoric concerning our public schools has shifted from “Teachers are Heroes!” to the creation of an actual tip line inviting parents to tattle directly to the governor’s office if a teacher is says anything that seems “divisive” … whatever that may mean.

Pulitzer Prize-winning books are being banned.

School board members are being threatened.

Virginia’s public schools, which are consistently ranked as some of the best in the country, are suddenly the root of all that ails us. How did we get here?!

Fear is a powerful motivator. It has driven many of you to vote a certain way, to protest at school board meetings, and to recoil in horror at the mention of a college-level concept called critical race theory.

I understand that your fear is often grounded in a desire to protect your children. The world certainly seems dangerous and threatening. It is only natural that you want to protect those dearest to you.

I am a mother, myself. Although my daughter is a grown woman now, I would still attempt to move heaven and earth should she need my help. I get it. But your fear is misplaced.

The real threat is that your children won’t get the opportunity to wrestle with challenging concepts in a safe classroom environment. You see, that’s where meaningful learning occurs, in that space between our comfortable prior-knowledge and the introduction of material that is novel, demanding, and invites the learner to build new understandings.

Learning can be difficult. It also can be uncomfortable. When presented with information that is unfamiliar, I suppose it could even feel “divisive.” Discomfort is not to be feared. Ignorance is.

Do you know what can happen if a young person reads a book such as “Maus,” by Art Spiegelman (which is about the Holocaust) or perhaps “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison (which is about slavery)?

Here is what can happen: The young person can gain insights into the atrocities of which humans are capable and hopefully, cultivate a generous dose of empathy for the struggles of others. They may even be motivated to seek a more equitable future for themselves and others.

Will these books make them uncomfortable? Most likely they will. Powerful authors have a way of tapping into our deepest humanity. Heck, I STILL cry when I read “Charlotte’s Web”! Again, discomfort is not to be feared. A world without understanding, compassion, and empathy is.

I hope that I may be able to offer a balm to assuage your fears. That balm is in the form of the ones who arrive early every morning in your children’s classrooms, who sit up late at night planning lessons and grading papers, who attend graduate-level classes to hone their skills, and who are motivated by a passion for learning, a love for young people, and a hope that their efforts may equip others to create a better world for us all. Teachers.

Whether it is learning to compose complete sentences or wrestling with our country’s complicated and complex history, our teachers are well-prepared to support and inspire such learning. Teachers are not the enemy. Teachers are the champions for our collective future. Do not let fear and cheap political talk convince you otherwise.

Our country and our world face tremendous challenges. It is a scary and stressful time, to be sure. Let’s not sanitize our school curriculum for the sake of our children’s comfort, or our own. Instead, let’s welcome classroom opportunities that invite growth and reimagining.

Better yet, address your local school boards and demand a curriculum that welcomes diverse points of view, includes works from authors that challenge us, and teaches all our history, both the atrocious and the honorable. Be sure and let the governor know when your child’s teacher does an especially good job at this.

As your children learn, read, and grow, invite them into conversations about what they are learning, take them to the public library to further explore topics that interest them, and feed their natural curiosity about our world.

And remember, learning can continue throughout a lifetime. Your child may teach you a thing or two.

Elmore is a lifelong learner and educator. She taught elementary school for Roanoke County and has spent the last 22 years as a teaching associate at Roanoke College.