Eltawansy: Reversing the brain drain

They started the 2019-2020 season out rough, winning 5 out of their first 10 matches and the team’s morale had taken a turn seen with many starter teams. The star players, Mahmoud Talaat and Yaseen Akram, were heavily relied on and other players were not being utilized to their potential.

This is when Ali turned to data analytics, something he had learned about at Virginia Tech to proliferate the talent of his players. After recording and analyzing the data of previous soccer games, he witnessed possible formations and substitutions of players was not being explored. He started tinkering with these elements, adding in factors such as pitch quality, weather, goal to assist ratio, and other key factors for success. In the second round the season, Ali won 9 of his 10 games, with zero losses and 1 draw. “Who knows,” Ali said, “one day soon, Tut FC will hopefully being playing against Al-Ahly.” Al-Ahly is Egypt’s greatest domestic team; they play in the African cup.

As Ali develops his team for the future, he is thankful for all the experience he gained in his time at Virginia Tech, acknowledging that the course work and difficulty of displacement, the leaving home and spending 4 years abroad has helped his knowledge immensely.

Ali is doing what so few people who have left their countries do, instead of assisting the “brain drain” — the act of exporting knowledge from the developing world, he is using his skills to calculate his percentage of winning soccer games in his home country. Something he hopes will develop into tactics used by the rest of Egypt very soon.