Eltawansy: Reversing the brain drain

When he returned home after receiving his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech, Ali ElBeshbishy did not know what he wanted to do with his new found knowledge in data analysis. A soccer fan growing up in Egypt, he always had aspirations of playing with a professional soccer team; when realizing that those nights spent tutoring students at Virginia Tech would not allow his body to compete at a competitive level, he decided to create his own soccer team and enter it in Egypt’s 4th division.
It was difficult. As soon as Ali landed in Egypt, he found himself stranded: a 23-year-old without any options of employment in an undeveloped country, he turned to soccer, not without the setback of having to enter a year of mandatory military service, a requirement for Egyptian men between the age of 20 and 30.
The idea came to Ali after he finished his service. He was playing soccer with his childhood friends. Growing up in El-Maadi, Ali had good social standing with a lot of high-class Egyptians. By reaching out to people and friends of affluence, he was able to gain sponsorships that would support the creation of his new soccer team: Tutankhamun Football Club, abbreviated as TUT FC.
“A lot of Egyptians don’t have the opportunity to play soccer at the professional level, and I wanted to grant these people a chance to play with the bigger teams,” Ali said. He held try outs and succeeded in forming a team, pulling in coaching staffs from the lower echelon of Cairo’s soccer leagues, and convincing sponsors of why his team, TUT FC, is the future of Cairo soccer.
They started the 2019-2020 season out rough, winning 5 out of their first 10 matches and the team’s morale had taken a turn seen with many starter teams. The star players, Mahmoud Talaat and Yaseen Akram, were heavily relied on and other players were not being utilized to their potential.
This is when Ali turned to data analytics, something he had learned about at Virginia Tech to proliferate the talent of his players. After recording and analyzing the data of previous soccer games, he witnessed possible formations and substitutions of players was not being explored. He started tinkering with these elements, adding in factors such as pitch quality, weather, goal to assist ratio, and other key factors for success. In the second round the season, Ali won 9 of his 10 games, with zero losses and 1 draw. “Who knows,” Ali said, “one day soon, Tut FC will hopefully being playing against Al-Ahly.” Al-Ahly is Egypt’s greatest domestic team; they play in the African cup.
As Ali develops his team for the future, he is thankful for all the experience he gained in his time at Virginia Tech, acknowledging that the course work and difficulty of displacement, the leaving home and spending 4 years abroad has helped his knowledge immensely.
Ali is doing what so few people who have left their countries do, instead of assisting the “brain drain” — the act of exporting knowledge from the developing world, he is using his skills to calculate his percentage of winning soccer games in his home country. Something he hopes will develop into tactics used by the rest of Egypt very soon.
