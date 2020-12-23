Ensley: Remember how military spends the holidays

Our fledgling Army was desperate. Poor food, or no food, foraging for whatever could be found. Wearing rags rather than uniforms. Many without shoes. Fighting to stay alive in a place where many of the local population sympathized with the enemy. They lacked support from the newly formed government which was unable to provide the troops with the basic necessities. Morale was low.

And what did Washington decide to do? Attack! Hessian mercenaries, fighting for the British, were encamped on the other side of the Delaware. Assuming the enemy would be celebrating Christmas, Washington and his troops crossed the river in a flotilla of scrounged crafts, late on Christmas night. Washington’s thinking had been sound. In a surprise attack at dawn on Dec. 26, 1776, the battle was short and decisive. The Continentals were victorious in what became known as the Battle of Trenton. It was a turning point in the Revolutionary War, demonstrating to the British that the Continentals were a force they could not underestimate.

Why did these patriots of earlier times willingly enter these desperate battles? They knew that neither fame nor fortune awaited them despite the outcomes. They made the sacrifice because of faith in their ideals, their strong belief that freedom and democracy and the rejection of tyranny were worth dying for.

During this holiday season, as always, there are American men and women serving around the globe to further these same ideals. They are missing their families and homes but will share the friendship and good will of comrades in a faraway place, just as did their long ago counterparts. We wish them safe and soon again home.

Ensley, a retired U.S. Navy commander, is president of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.