Ensley: Remember how military spends the holidays

What are you doing during this holiday season?
Enjoying the company of loved ones? Staying warm and enjoying a toddy by the fire? Maybe a family feast with all the trimmings? Decorating a tree? Watching children, grandchildren, or even great grandchildren, opening presents? It is all wonderful.
And it’s important to remember how some Americans have spent these holidays in the past.
One memorable holiday season was in 1944. The allies were pushing toward Berlin in the final months of WWII. On Dec. 16, the enemy launched a massive counter-offensive. The weather was bitter. There were many casualties. It became known as the Battle of the Bulge and lasted until Jan 25, 1945.
Then there was Korea. On Nov. 27, 1950, the enemy launched an attack. It was freezing cold and brutal conditions. This action continued into December. Another memorable holiday season, it became known as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
But our American fighting forces had an earlier such memorable winter, that of 1776. Gen. George Washington and his Continental Army had suffered a string of devastating defeats. They had been pushed westward by a far superior British army. The Americans evacuated New York and New Jersey. They settled in for the long, cold winter at the obscure settlement of Valley Forge.
Our fledgling Army was desperate. Poor food, or no food, foraging for whatever could be found. Wearing rags rather than uniforms. Many without shoes. Fighting to stay alive in a place where many of the local population sympathized with the enemy. They lacked support from the newly formed government which was unable to provide the troops with the basic necessities. Morale was low.
And what did Washington decide to do? Attack! Hessian mercenaries, fighting for the British, were encamped on the other side of the Delaware. Assuming the enemy would be celebrating Christmas, Washington and his troops crossed the river in a flotilla of scrounged crafts, late on Christmas night. Washington’s thinking had been sound. In a surprise attack at dawn on Dec. 26, 1776, the battle was short and decisive. The Continentals were victorious in what became known as the Battle of Trenton. It was a turning point in the Revolutionary War, demonstrating to the British that the Continentals were a force they could not underestimate.
Why did these patriots of earlier times willingly enter these desperate battles? They knew that neither fame nor fortune awaited them despite the outcomes. They made the sacrifice because of faith in their ideals, their strong belief that freedom and democracy and the rejection of tyranny were worth dying for.
During this holiday season, as always, there are American men and women serving around the globe to further these same ideals. They are missing their families and homes but will share the friendship and good will of comrades in a faraway place, just as did their long ago counterparts. We wish them safe and soon again home.
Ensley, a retired U.S. Navy commander, is president of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.