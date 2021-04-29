Epling: Prescription for handling stress: Replace alcohol with these 3 behaviors

Social distancing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has often separated us from coworkers, friends and loved ones. Year-long measures to keep us safe have helped us avoid the virus, and they have also led to increased stress, boredom and loneliness. The pandemic’s unprecedented conditions have triggered many people to drink alcoholic beverages more frequently.

Carilion Clinic’s Addiction Task Force Group on Alcohol Use Disorder works daily to observe the effects of alcohol misuse and abuse and to minimize the impact on individuals, families and the communities we serve. Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity to reinforce our system-wide efforts to offer alternatives to drinking alcohol, encourage appropriate alcohol use and highlight the resources available to help recover from alcohol use disorder and addiction.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) reports sales at its stores rose more than $173 million last year. That’s $42 million more than 2019 — a 32 percent increase – even though sales at bars and restaurants were down due to COVID-19 restrictions. Social media has become a venue for individuals who share stories, photos and even videos of their drinking alone or with others to celebrate milestones achieved during the pandemic.