Eppard and McLaughlin: The cost of childhood poverty is high for us all

Compared to the non-poor, poor children as a group end up with worse educational attainment, health, and economic productivity as adults. But we estimate that society, not just the poor, bear costs related to child poverty as well. Our research indicates that the societal economic costs associated with child poverty cost the state of Virginia approximately $24 billion per year.

Like many problems in life, it is much cheaper to prevent poverty than to pay to address its consequences. We estimate that for every dollar spent reducing child poverty, society saves at least seven dollars with respect to the economic costs of poverty.

Conservatives and liberals disagree about what causes poverty and how to address it. Both probably agree, however, that paying less is better than paying more.

Now consider inequality. Like in most states, communities across Virginia are highly unequal on a number of indicators, including socioeconomic and educational profiles, degree of racial segregation, quality of institutions (including schools), stability of populations, available peer networks, available adult role models and adult supervision, degree of social cohesion, prevalence of violence/gangs, predominant family structures, and local marriage and labor markets, to name a few.