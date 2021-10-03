Eppard and McLaughlin: The cost of childhood poverty is high for us all

Compared to the non-poor, poor children as a group end up with worse educational attainment, health, and economic productivity as adults. But we estimate that society, not just the poor, bear costs related to child poverty as well. Our research indicates that the societal economic costs associated with child poverty cost the state of Virginia approximately $24 billion per year.
Like many problems in life, it is much cheaper to prevent poverty than to pay to address its consequences. We estimate that for every dollar spent reducing child poverty, society saves at least seven dollars with respect to the economic costs of poverty.
Conservatives and liberals disagree about what causes poverty and how to address it. Both probably agree, however, that paying less is better than paying more.
Now consider inequality. Like in most states, communities across Virginia are highly unequal on a number of indicators, including socioeconomic and educational profiles, degree of racial segregation, quality of institutions (including schools), stability of populations, available peer networks, available adult role models and adult supervision, degree of social cohesion, prevalence of violence/gangs, predominant family structures, and local marriage and labor markets, to name a few.
Conservatives and liberals agree that regardless of one’s starting point in life, they should have access to the American dream. Unfortunately, community inequalities such as these restrict such access. Studies using big data to compare the adult outcomes of Americans to the characteristics of the communities they grew up in reveal strong correlations. These data suggest that a variety of community-level characteristics influence whether or not people become successful adults.
Take the example of single parenthood. A variety of studies strongly suggest that the structure of a child’s own family matters a great deal for their likelihood of adult success. What may not be appreciated by many Americans is that the family structure of your neighbors also matters for you personally, regardless of your own family’s characteristics. Living in a community with many single parents is strongly negatively correlated with upward mobility rates even for children who themselves live in married-parent households.
Given the evidence of the strong influence of communities on adult outcomes, it is troubling to see just how unequal communities are across the state of Virginia. County single parenthood rates, for instance, range from as high as 67% to as low as 15% across the state. Other county characteristics are similarly unequal.
Predictably, adult outcomes for boys raised in these unequal counties are also incredibly unequal. Boys who grow up in low-income families are much more likely to be upwardly mobile in adulthood if their family lives in Northern Virginia (21% make it to the top 20% in Fairfax County, 20% in Loudoun County and Falls Church) instead of Richmond (3%) or Petersburg (2%). Other inequalities in adult outcomes include household income ($24,000 difference), college graduation (48 percentage point difference), marriage (40 percentage points), and incarceration (14 percentage points).
Major inequalities exist even within much smaller geographic areas. Different neighborhoods within the city of Roanoke, for instance, have upward mobility rates ranging from almost 27% to less than 1% for low-income boys raised in those neighborhoods. Predictably, the two neighborhoods in question have major differences in median household income ($24,000 difference) and rates of single parenthood (86 percentage point difference) and poverty (25 percentage points), among several other differences.
Agreeing on a common set of facts is a crucial step toward having fruitful conversations about what is to be done to address these problems. Our research does not favor conservatives or liberals. It does not indicate what should be done about poverty or inequality. It provides concrete evidence of the negative consequences of allowing such problems to exist so that we can have productive policy discussions.
If we choose to act, these problems are avoidable. Child poverty rates range from as high as around 22% to as low as less than 4% among wealthy OECD countries. Similar differences exist on measures of income and wealth inequalities. This wide variation is largely the result of how different countries choose to structure tax policies and social programs.
We are not powerless in the face of social problems. Let us all agree to rely on facts and to work together in good faith.
Lawrence M. Eppard is a sociology faculty member at Shippensburg University. Check out his podcast Utterly Moderate at UtterlyModerateNetwork.com. Michael McLaughlin is an accounting faculty member at Illinois Wesleyan University. Check out his podcast Scheme at Apple Podcasts.