Eppard: Its Social Security’s birthday—and it Isn’t broken

Surveys show that the program remains very popular in the United States regardless of respondents’ age, educational attainment, income, or political orientation. But many Americans worry: “Will Social Security be there when I retire someday?”

The truth is, even if we did nothing at all, benefits would continue to flow. And with modest changes, Social Security can keep paying promised benefits and even make some improvements.

Every two weeks the Social Security program receives an infusion of money from payroll taxes and that money pays for the benefits of current beneficiaries. As long as people are working there will be funding for those currently receiving benefits.

In years past, the number of workers in the labor force was large enough to support the number of beneficiaries. With falling fertility rates this is no longer the case, so the amount of money provided by current workers is less than is needed for current beneficiaries. Full benefits continue because of the Social Security Trust Funds, which make up the difference. But those funds will be depleted sometime around 2034. At that point the program will not “go broke” — it will continue to pay out but at about 76% of promised benefits. If we do nothing, this is the future of Social Security.