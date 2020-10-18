Erdos: OSM’s grants for water quality increase opportunities for recreational access and provide economic benefits to local communities

In just the past few days, the Office of Surface Mining has awarded millions of dollars to deserving organizations and their partners, all to address water quality issues. Here are just three we recently announced:

First, on September 1st, our agency provided $100,000 to the Friends of Deckers Creek in West Virginia, which will use that money to reduce the amount of acid mine drainage flowing into Dillan Creek and Deckers Creek. Both of those creeks lead to the Cheat River Watershed, which is now a pristine example of a clean watershed, and home to some outstanding fishing and recreational opportunities.

Second, on August 25th, OSM gave almost $43,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to construct a passive treatment system and improve water quality in Cherry Run.

Finally, on August 10th, OSM provided $100,000 in funding to Pathfinders Resource Conservation for earthmoving, water and soil neutralization, and seeding activities to eliminate the acid mine drainage originating near Bussey, Iowa.