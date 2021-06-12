Eshelman: IRONMAN shows region's success

THEORY: If you build it (and maintain it), they will come.

PROOF: IRONMAN 70.3

The wildly successful Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 with 1,600 participants and just as many volunteers, is the latest evidence that what’s been building for the last decade in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is bringing rewards.

Think back to 2010 and a region that hung its reputation on railroad history. Government and business leaders had a better idea. Let’s take our natural assets — the mountains, water, and trails — and turn them into a new image and an economic engine.

The movement started in 2010 with RoanokeOutside.com cataloging the region’s trails, waterways, and events to connect people not only with the outdoors but to the bold idea that Virginia’s Blue Ridge is one of the best outdoor destinations on the East Coast. Roanoke Outside was the bellwether but, through strategic actions, the region has crafted a new image that helped attract one of the world’s most well-known endurance events.

The mountains, rivers, and trails everyone treated as wallpaper, have become an economic engine fueling business investment, talent attraction, healthier lifestyles (yes, that contributes to economic benefit) and, of course, tourism.