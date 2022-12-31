Estep: Traffic death estimates point to a national crisis. We need equitable enforcement.

‘There will be nuts on the road tonight.” Those were the last words my 21-year-old son, Thomas Estep, said to me as he walked out the door to meet friends for a New Year’s Eve party.

The next morning, on New Year’s Day 2017, a Virginia State Trooper pulled into our driveway. He told me and his stepmother, Elizabeth, that Thomas had been killed by a drunken driver at 2:20 a.m. When the trooper left, I had to make the hardest phone call of my life to inform Thomas’ mother, Cheryl, of the horrifying news.

Instead of celebrating a new year, we had to face the sudden loss of Thomas from our lives. Thomas was not only my loving son, he was also my farming partner, my confidant, my buddy and my chauffeur, to name just a few of the vital roles he played for me.

Elizabeth’s birthday also happens to be on New Year’s Eve. Now, every year when we all would have been celebrating with her, we hear the painful absence of Thomas’ voice: He’s not here to sing happy birthday. He’s not here to serenade her on his guitar. He’s not here to give her the birthday hugs she now misses so much.

His loss is felt every day by Thomas’ mother, Cheryl, the rest of his family, and all of his friends. His hands no longer make his six-string sing as the lead guitarist in our church’s praise band. His riffs and picking no longer help get toes tapping to the music of country singer Kaitlyn Baker, for whom Thomas played on three radio tours in 13 states in 2016.

Because of a drunken driver, Thomas’ music, laughter, and that special irreplaceable something he brought to everyone who knew him is gone. To steal a line from one of Kaitlyn’s songs, “Baby, I miss you … you’re always on my mind no matter what I do.”

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher today compared with a decade ago. Every month, drunken driving causes more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 injuries. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, we’re facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates a 15% increase in Virginia traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Those numbers aren’t just statistics. They’re family members, friends and loved ones who aren’t coming home.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless driving and impaired driving, that got worse during the pandemic, are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.

In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunken driving.

Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors of this crime, bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided resources to be used at national, state and local levels for a Safe Systems approach to safety — part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy — that includes roadway engineering improvements that over time will complement re-emphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles to reduce fatalities and injuries.

I was elated to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.

As NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “We need to implement the technologies that we have right here, right now to save lives.”

These long-term steps are crucial, but there’s no time to lose. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a top priority.