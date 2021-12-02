Evely: How empathy gone wrong connects to QAnon

Empathy has been in the news a good deal over the past few years: compassion for those experiencing a disaster, for migrant families torn apart and children caged, a president oblivious to the thoughts, feelings, and needs of others, another president known for his empathy for those experiencing loss, the tribal exclusion of the “other’s” feelings, etc.
A seemingly simple definition, this ability to identify with the thoughts and feelings of others from their perspective or the ability to feel what their life is like, belies how complex and pervasive this ability is in the human psyche. We read another’s emotions in their facial expression and in the intonation of their speech almost automatically. Females seem to be more empathetic than males in general but the explaining why is difficult to say satisfactorily. Many other animals show empathy; primates even show a human-like capacity to follow the ultimate expression of empathy in the Golden Rule.
When empathy goes wrong, the results can be serious. Consider severe character disorders like psychopathy. This disease is marked by the ability to identify another’s feelings but to do so in order to exploit them for personal gain, i.e., they know how the other feels but care only for what they can get out of it, when, again, normally this leads to feeling compassion for the others.
Compare this to the difficulties experienced by those with autistic spectrum disorders, who are mystified by another’s emotions and express their own in very muted fashion if at all. Still, they generally show concern for another’s troubles. They may not understand crying but still want to be helpful. They may understand the words but not the melody.
I consider art to be an intellectual manifestation of empathy. This is a complicated notion to understand. How do our brains do art? But consider the profound awareness of fate in the opening chords of Beethoven’s 5th, the incredible loneliness in Hank Williams’ “I’m so lonesome I could cry,” the horror of war when viewing Picasso’s “Guernica,” the passion expressed in Michelangelo’s “Pieta,” the compassion in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the anguished loss of possibility in Marlon Brando’s cry, “I coulda been a contender,” in “On the Waterfront,” etc. This ability to suspend one’s own personal reality and feel another’s fictional perspective is one of the hallmarks of our humanity.
It has been thought about since Aristotle’s observation that participating in a play requires the “willing suspension of disbelief.” Nowadays neuroscientists like Jean Decety work to understand this powerful working of the human mind. And it is complicated. Consider the 1938 broadcast of “The War of the Worlds” when many listeners, despite the accompanying statement that it was a dramatization, mistook it for reality. A willing suspension of disbelief became a mistaken notion of a fearful reality. The curtain went up, they watched the stage and the stage became a window on the real world. After local authorities and the radio broadcasters reassured people that this was fictional, the curtain came back down and the play was over.
I have thought about this a good deal in recent times as I marveled at the profusion of conspiracy theories like QAnon. Those who embrace the emotional reality of what is surely a fiction (no, people are not eating babies nor are the Kennedys coming back alive in Dallas) are much like the radio listeners in 1938, except back then they soon realized the truth of the matter and the curtain came back and down. And while the internet contributes to the life span of such delusions, I still have to wonder how so many people have lost not just the critical eye towards media content but also the self-consciousness that the curtain has gone up and should come down, even as they willfully ignore the fanciful nature of the human mind.
This says something to us about how modern times and culture affects our psyches, and it is not good. I hope that soon more of us will reject such willful ignorance and regain the ability to empathize truly.
Evely is a retired clinical psychologist who works as a farmer in Catawba.