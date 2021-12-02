Evely: How empathy gone wrong connects to QAnon

Empathy has been in the news a good deal over the past few years: compassion for those experiencing a disaster, for migrant families torn apart and children caged, a president oblivious to the thoughts, feelings, and needs of others, another president known for his empathy for those experiencing loss, the tribal exclusion of the “other’s” feelings, etc.

A seemingly simple definition, this ability to identify with the thoughts and feelings of others from their perspective or the ability to feel what their life is like, belies how complex and pervasive this ability is in the human psyche. We read another’s emotions in their facial expression and in the intonation of their speech almost automatically. Females seem to be more empathetic than males in general but the explaining why is difficult to say satisfactorily. Many other animals show empathy; primates even show a human-like capacity to follow the ultimate expression of empathy in the Golden Rule.

When empathy goes wrong, the results can be serious. Consider severe character disorders like psychopathy. This disease is marked by the ability to identify another’s feelings but to do so in order to exploit them for personal gain, i.e., they know how the other feels but care only for what they can get out of it, when, again, normally this leads to feeling compassion for the others.