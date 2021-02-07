Everhart: HB 1737 Benefits Patients, Nurse Practitioners and Physicians

If passed, HB 1737 will give many practices the ability to hire NPs with two years of experience and reduce the extra costs associated with a collaborative agreement. This creates an avenue to flood rural areas with qualified NPs who have years of experience as registered nurses (RN) plus an additional degree and associated experience and certification allowing them to do more to help patients.

To further explain the current situation, let me tell you about Haley. She is an NP student from Cana attending Bluefield College in West Virginia virtually and doing her preceptorship with me. Haley has been an RN for eight years and is close to graduating as an NP. She is passionate about the work we do and the difference we are making with local individuals and families. I’m impressed with her bedside manner and ability to understand when to consult with me on patient care. I recently asked Haley if she would stay in rural Virginia after graduation, and she said her options to practice here are limited.