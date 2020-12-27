Ewing: Virginia’s Search for a Vaccine in 1918

Plans for distributing the Covid-19 vaccine, with priorities assigned to health care workers and the elderly, provides a stark contrast to the situation in 1918, when physicians and pharmacists decided arbitrarily who got the vaccine. While the distribution process will be complicated in the months to come, and shortages may occur, the transparency about the process should ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine will be directed to those with the most need.

Finally, the photograph of Camp Lee soldiers displaying their vaccine marks will likely be repeated in the weeks to come, as political leaders, health officials, and even celebrities are recruited to receive vaccines in public events. These efforts to address vaccine hesitancy must be done deliberately, publicly, and on the basis of trusted scientific evidence.

Most importantly, we need to follow good health advice from a century ago about combining vaccines with other proven measures. In October 1918, Foster stated that while a vaccine would be “the nearest approach to an absolute preventative,” other measures were also essential: keeping at least three feet apart from others, avoiding crowded spaces, making sure rooms are well ventilated, and wearing masks “in the presence of those afflicted.”

Even as we eagerly await the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the country and the world, we must continue following public health guidelines to contain the further spread of this disease. Masks, social distancing, ventilation, and good hygiene will be even more important in preserving community health in the coming months.

Ewing is a professor of history at Virginia Tech.