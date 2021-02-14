Fame: Truths are eternal

I’ve taken visitors to the Washington D.C. monuments many times. I’ve come to see these impressive structures not so much as enshrining a person, but rather their ideas and words. Memorials to Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, or Thomas Jefferson highlight words from King’s speeches, the Gettysburg Address, and the Statute on Religious Freedom respectively. It is these words that we honor. The United States is a country of ideas based on truths — these physical memorials can crumble or be toppled, but those truths are eternal.
Everyone was shocked that the U.S. Capital building was invaded by a small group of radical actors embedded within 500,000 peaceful demonstrators who were executing their constitutional right of assembly and free speech. Was the violence reprehensible — absolutely, everyone agrees. We should let the legal system conduct a fair process to punish those involved.
But was this an attack on our government? Like the monuments around Washington, the Capital building is not the government; it’s where our representatives work. Our actual government and our governing principals are enshrined in the words of the Constitution. The work of our representatives is to preserve and defend those God given rights. The question is whether everyone considers “these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable [non-negotiable] rights?”
An attack on the ideals of the Constitution, although less visual and visceral of a spectacle, is far more dangerous and insidious than a few broken windows and doors. We need to be sure we’re not manipulated into a group-think, convicting our fellow citizens as guilty by association, that speech we disagree with is squelched, and that religious and other rights are denied in the name of a crisis—health or otherwise. Attacks on our founding ideals are a dangerous movement in our country that will harm our society into the future.
The authors of the Declaration of Independence had it right when they began by stating, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” But do people believe that there is an objective Truth, which is unchanged and unchanging?
Many believe the Constitution was based on a lie given the country’s slavery, but our founding fathers still enshrined this ideal, knowing it was not yet fully realized. Lincoln and Frederick Douglas knew this—leading to the end of slavery. Martin Luther King knew this truth during the civil rights movement when he looked for a time “when people would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
This unchanging Truth is true because it doesn’t originate from human thought, but from our Creator — from God. We have to start by agreeing on the source of this Truth. Human truths are fickle and can be dangerous. Look to history and to all the despotic leaders and the misery they’ve caused.
For this reason I worry about the erosion of our rights through identity politics — judging entire groups of people as good or bad, not deserving of equal or fair treatment based on external characteristics, beliefs, or upbringing. I’m concerned with the erosion of free speech — erasing or demonizing speech that a ruling class deems hate speech, or making words and ideas taboo, excluding them from public discourse.
Unfortunately I see protest groups, leaders in politics, and both social and mainstream media doing just that. We need to get back to equality and understanding individual dignity, not some sense of group equity forced on us by government. The truth is, we are created with equal human dignity and the right to freely pursue happiness — there is no guarantee.
Fame is a doctor who has practiced allergy medicine in Salem for 29 years, has organized a community project in Haiti since 1996, and is a professed lay Secular Franciscan.