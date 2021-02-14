Fame: Truths are eternal

An attack on the ideals of the Constitution, although less visual and visceral of a spectacle, is far more dangerous and insidious than a few broken windows and doors. We need to be sure we’re not manipulated into a group-think, convicting our fellow citizens as guilty by association, that speech we disagree with is squelched, and that religious and other rights are denied in the name of a crisis—health or otherwise. Attacks on our founding ideals are a dangerous movement in our country that will harm our society into the future.

The authors of the Declaration of Independence had it right when they began by stating, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” But do people believe that there is an objective Truth, which is unchanged and unchanging?

Many believe the Constitution was based on a lie given the country’s slavery, but our founding fathers still enshrined this ideal, knowing it was not yet fully realized. Lincoln and Frederick Douglas knew this—leading to the end of slavery. Martin Luther King knew this truth during the civil rights movement when he looked for a time “when people would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”