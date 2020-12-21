Fame: What is Christmas?

A Google Doodle recently connected to an article on “December Holidays” stating that Christmas is, “One of the most widely known December holidays.” It then went on to talk about Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and milk and cookies. Is that all Christmas is about?
They also mention Hanukkah as “an eight-day Jewish celebration that commemorates the re-dedication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.”
True, but if Hanukkah is a Jewish religious celebration, why leave out Christmas’s true meaning—the birth of Jesus, the Christ.
What exactly makes this birthday so special? Jesus was an historical figure, a real person who walked this earth two thousand years ago. He was not a mythical figure, but a living, breathing, human being, and much more. Although known as a great teacher, healer, and prophetic figure, he was different in a very profound way — he proclaimed that he was “The son of God.” Stating that he was in fact God — the Messiah, the anointed one, the Christ.
Wow! With that statement, Jesus leaves us with only two choices. In the words of C.S. Lewis, “He was either a lunatic or our Lord.” Only a mentally deranged individual would say he was God, except for all of Jesus’s miracles—the greatest being his rising from a very painful and public death. Both of which were witnessed by hundreds of people. It is this God — Emanuel, God-with-us — whose birth we celebrate each Christmas. He came to experience our humanity, coming not to condemn or compete with us, but to show us how to live in joy and happiness.
Then what is God? There has to be an entity whose existence is not contingent on another object — is not dependent on another being or force. That would be God. God created all things out of nothing, so He cannot be one of his creations. He cannot be one being among many, or the biggest thing in the universe. In fact, God is not a being at all, but instead, as Thomas Aquinas says, “He is the very act of being itself.” God created all things by a sheer act of love, and holds all things into existence by that same love.
This takes us back to Christmas; the celebration of Christians around the world giving thanks that God so loved the world that he sent his Son—His perfect image—as a helpless babe. Born to poor, unknowns, outside a back-woods village, in a damp animal cave. He came not to compete with us, or to condemn us, but to show us how to become fully human. To quote Saint Irenaeus, “The glory of God is a human fully alive.”
So, between the Christmas trees, cookies, presents, and music, think about why this season brings out our joy. Think of the love and friendships you have, these are all expressions of God’s love within you.
While worldly things and institutions often fail us, God’s love will never aband on us. Let’s celebrate Christmas—Christ’s Mass—singing joy to the world, the Lord has come, let earth receive her King!
Fame is a doctor who has practiced allergy medicine in Salem for 29 years, has a community project in Haiti since 1996, and is professed lay Secular Franciscan.
