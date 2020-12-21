Fame: What is Christmas?

Then what is God? There has to be an entity whose existence is not contingent on another object — is not dependent on another being or force. That would be God. God created all things out of nothing, so He cannot be one of his creations. He cannot be one being among many, or the biggest thing in the universe. In fact, God is not a being at all, but instead, as Thomas Aquinas says, “He is the very act of being itself.” God created all things by a sheer act of love, and holds all things into existence by that same love.

This takes us back to Christmas; the celebration of Christians around the world giving thanks that God so loved the world that he sent his Son—His perfect image—as a helpless babe. Born to poor, unknowns, outside a back-woods village, in a damp animal cave. He came not to compete with us, or to condemn us, but to show us how to become fully human. To quote Saint Irenaeus, “The glory of God is a human fully alive.”

So, between the Christmas trees, cookies, presents, and music, think about why this season brings out our joy. Think of the love and friendships you have, these are all expressions of God’s love within you.

While worldly things and institutions often fail us, God’s love will never aband on us. Let’s celebrate Christmas—Christ’s Mass—singing joy to the world, the Lord has come, let earth receive her King!

Fame is a doctor who has practiced allergy medicine in Salem for 29 years, has a community project in Haiti since 1996, and is professed lay Secular Franciscan.