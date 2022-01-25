Feeser: Southwest Virginia needs state to fully fund the International Trade Plan

No one who comes to Covington, population about 6,000 and the seat of government for Alleghany County, would think it has much in common with Norfolk, a city 40 times larger and at the other end of Interstate 64.

But without Norfolk International Terminal and the entire Port of Virginia, Covington would be a much less prosperous outpost in the southwest part of the Old Dominion.

During a 35-year career with Westrock and its predecessor company, MeadWestvaco, I had corporate responsibility for the paper mill in Covington, which manufactured millions of rolls of paper that left our plant bound for Hampton Roads and markets around the world.

At the peak, nearly half of our production and revenue for the operation came from international sales. Families open packages in places very distant from Covington, not knowing that the main ingredient in the container originated in Virginia’s third smallest city.

Over the years, those of us in industry across the state have focused on educating citizens and their representatives in Richmond that global commerce is not something that just happens at sea level. In fact, for a time, MeadWestvaco was responsible for more containers leaving our ports than any other company. That is why I was eager to serve on an International Trade Committee that formulated, in concert with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, an International Trade Plan (ITP) to guide future state policy.

In his final state budget proposal, Gov. Ralph Northam recommended that the ITP receive the dollars necessary in the next biennium to hire staff, support companies and invest in infrastructure that will make Virginia more competitive.

Given the state’s current multibillion dollar surplus, the $4.6 million for year one and $8.1 million for year two do not seem like substantial amounts; but they are, and all corners of the state will benefit if Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who brings deep business experience to the office, and the General Assembly, make the promises of the trade plan a reality.

We calculate that twice as many firms will learn about and take advantage of export opportunities when the ITP is fully funded. There will be more attention given to improving our logistics and supply chain, too, as well as additional implementation of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s excellent assistance programs.

The state also must continue to invest in education along with roads and rail to connect the factories in the west to the piers in the east.

And finally, we must have more and larger development sites where our own companies can grow and others can come that naturally want to locate in Virginia, the best state to do business, according to CNBC.

That’s an issue that belies our stellar ranking. In recent years, Virginia has lost out on more than $75 billion in capital investment projects, another $290 million in potential state revenue and over 40,000 direct jobs because we lacked shovel-ready sites or existing buildings.

This is a big disadvantage when consultants seek locations where construction can be completed in 12 to 18 months.

In 2019, the VEDP and a trio of top engineering firms analyzed over 450 development sites for cost, technical feasibility, and available workforce. Virginia probably has the best site intelligence of any state now but had not allocated the funding to prepare them for potential investors.

Gov. Northam included $150 million for site development in his final budget proposal. Again, we encourage the new governor and next legislature to keep it there.

We must not delay this critical funding because our neighbors are ahead of us. In May for instance, Georgia and a development authority in Savannah bought a megasite for $62 million. North Carolina recently used $50 million in COVID relief funds for site development.

With the country’s 12th largest population and 13th biggest gross state product (GSP), Virginia should not be 41st and 44th in the nation in exports per capita and exports as a share of GSP, respectively.

I hope our assembly and new governor will join the Virginia Maritime Association and International Trade Committee in making our state America’s gold standard in international commerce.

Bob Feeser is the retired president of Consumer Packaging of Westrock (formerly MeadWestvaco) and member of Virginia’s International Trade Committee.