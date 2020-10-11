Feng: In redistricting, 'compromise' isn't a bad word

Further, the provisions in Amendment One would add long-overdue civil rights protections to the state constitution for the very first time, and end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia once and for all.

Best of all, this referendum has been forged in bipartisan compromise. Virginia law dictates that an identical version of amendments like this must pass through both legislative chambers in consecutive years. Getting any legislature to agree to pass redistricting reform is almost impossible; doing it twice defies the odds.

Even more impressive is the fact that the two votes of the legislature straddled a change of majority control of the House of Delegates, from Republicans in 2019 to Democrats in 2020. After much debate, the measure ultimately passed with bipartisan support two years in a row. That’s nothing short of a miracle.

And because the commission requires a supermajority of its members to approve the final maps, compromise is essential to the function of its work. One partisan faction cannot overpower the rest, leading to legislative district lines that are drawn fairly.