Fischer: With school vouchers, be careful what you wish for

In the Roanoke Times excellent editorial “A bad argument for school vouchers” (July 24) the writers talk about voucher advocates wanting the money to follow the student.

Beware of what you ask for. In the 1970s and ’80s I was a school administrator and senior district leader in Monroe and Broward Counties in Florida. Based on a study called “Improving Education in the State of Florida” a new school finance system was passed by the state legislature in 1973. It was and is called the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP).

The FEFP required the money to follow the student based on what is called a weighted formula: if a program for a student costs more, the district is required to spend more based on a student’s time in the program. So, programs for a special education student might have a weight as high as 15, meaning if the student was identified as severely emotionally disturbed, the district would receive 15 times the amount of state aid as they would for a regular student. The actual amount would depend on a student’s time in the program. If your time in program was 50%, the district received 50% of the 15:1 amount.

Before you start drooling over the idea, think of this. If students were misidentified or overidentified in high cost programs to try to generate more funds, the administrators involved could go to jail. In fact several principals did.

And, districts and schools were also required to document under surprise audits by the state that 80% of every state dollar had been spent on direct instruction.

I was also Associate Commissioner for Finance and Accountability for Massachusetts. One of my responsibilities was to assure the appropriate use of federal funds. At one point there were questions raised about the use of Chapter or Title I funds under the Elementary and Secondary Act (ESEA), now the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Districts in question were required by the U.S. government to break down their use of funds hour by hour for financial audits. Given the amounts of federal money involved in IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and ESEA/ESSA funds (the two largest sources of federal funds for many districts) this could turn into a massive task.

There have been times when districts like Chicago and states like Arizona have been threatened with the loss of all federal funds for the misuse of ESEA funds for not following federal special education laws like the Education for All the Handicapped Act (Public Law 94-142).

So, if you want the money to follow the student understand these things. Any money sent from a school district in a voucher for a student will contain federal, state and local funds. State and federal funds in districts such Roanoke and Montgomery make up at least, if not more than, 50% or 50 cents on the dollar.

If you accept a student in a private, charter or another program with a voucher, you are required to meet the requirements of federal law. The idea is that if you accept one federal dollar you have follow all federal laws and regulations. If you do not, you open yourself to lawsuits and potential funding losses which can become very expensive.

Bear in mind, a special needs student with a private placement can cost upward of $250,000. Even a lower cost program for a special needs student tends to average twice as much as a regular student in their public school.

In Massachusetts, we saw charter schools sending students with behavior problems or special needs back to public schools after funds had been sent to them for a year. We changed the process so that student enrollment was evaluated quarterly. If a student was not enrolled, the funds rolled back to the sending public school.

The Wilmington [Delaware] Advisory Committee studied the impact of charter schools in the Christina School District and elsewhere in New Castle County, Delaware, in 2016. In their study covering twenty years, it found overwhelming evidence that students of color were systematically excluded from charter programs as were special needs and behavior problem students.

As I said, in addition to concerns raised about the improvement of academic performance raised by The Roanoke Times editorial, beware of what you ask for in having money follow the student. If you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound.