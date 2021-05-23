Fisher: Are parents at fault?

Fourth, there is no consistency as to family structure. When adults are dating they may talk about whether or not each want children, but seldom does the discussion turn to how children should be reared. Therefore, decreasing are families with an identifiable paternal and maternal roles, along with a lack of proactive leadership, and a breakdown in the family hierarchy. A general lack of clear communications among the parents as to how to parent, and poor communications between the parents and the children has contributed to a breakdown in the family structure.

Fifth, parents increasing are afraid to provide discipline (which implies teaching the child) rather than punishment (which implies the infliction of physical and/or emotional pain) because of fear of being labeled an abuser by the school system or departments of social service (DSS).

Sixth, today’s kids are entitled. With each passing generation parents have attempted to give their children more than they had as children. Hence, no one is instilling any sort of work ethic in today’s kids.

Finally, parents increasing attempt to befriend their kids and therefore give in to the kids’ whims, as well as not being willing to say NO or at least NOT NOW.

In essence, I’m blaming either bad parenting and/ or genetics (Poor Protoplasm) for the annoying, disrupting and stupid kids we have today! These children will grow up thinking they are “special” (not special needs) with a sense that the world owes them. Yes, I said it. But I’ll bet you thought it!

Fisher is a retired mental health therapist. He lives in Roanoke.