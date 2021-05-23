Fisher: Are parents at fault?

Disclaimer: I am not an expert in childhood development, nor was I ever father-of-the-year!
That said, for 38 years I was involved in the treatment of children and adolescents who were referred into treatment due to disruptive behaviors either at home and/or school. During this time I have made several basic psychosocial observations concerning children’s behavior and emotionality, as well as the most likely genesis.
When I was a public school student over 46 years ago, I noticed that there was a handful of children who had what is called “learning problems.” Today this seems the norm. That is, there is an alarming increase in the number of children and adolescents who have a current mental health diagnoses.
A large percentage of public school kids currently have been diagnosed, treated and have Individual Educational or behavioral Plans (IEPs). But no one, not even child specialists, have figured out the underlying causes.
Kids are routinely diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorders, Oppositional Defiance, Conduct Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders and PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders).
The medical response is to medicate these children with either high powered psychostimulants or medications for depression and/anxiety. And if the child is referred to psychosocial treatment (i.e., play therapy or traditional “talk therapies” such as individual or family therapy), often the therapists are clueless as to what is being treated or how.
Now for my observations:
First, children and adolescents of today live in a hyper-stimulated environment owing to modern technology (e.g., social media, video games, etc.). These kids cannot focus much less learn. Moreover, often parents are unaware of what their kids are participating in on the internet or which video games are being played. Many of the current video games on the market stimulate aggressive thoughts and behaviors in the players.
Second, there is a general lack of parental structure, predictability and discipline for rule breaking (assuming there are rules to break!). As with public school teachers, parents have been neutered and made ineffective due to the “politically correct” view that today’s kids should be handled with “kid gloves” —which implies treating the child with special consideration or in a gentle and tactful manner because today’s children are perceived as sensitive and/or fragile.
Third, there is a lack of prosocial, positive modeling by parents as to how males and females are to react and behave. Masculinity is considered by many as “bad” so many men do not model how males should act. Femininity is considered “old school” and weak. Hence, we have role transposition of the traditional male-female roles – men acting like women and women acting like men. It is no wonder that in the past several years American society has witnessed an increase in gender role confusion.
Fourth, there is no consistency as to family structure. When adults are dating they may talk about whether or not each want children, but seldom does the discussion turn to how children should be reared. Therefore, decreasing are families with an identifiable paternal and maternal roles, along with a lack of proactive leadership, and a breakdown in the family hierarchy. A general lack of clear communications among the parents as to how to parent, and poor communications between the parents and the children has contributed to a breakdown in the family structure.
Fifth, parents increasing are afraid to provide discipline (which implies teaching the child) rather than punishment (which implies the infliction of physical and/or emotional pain) because of fear of being labeled an abuser by the school system or departments of social service (DSS).
Sixth, today’s kids are entitled. With each passing generation parents have attempted to give their children more than they had as children. Hence, no one is instilling any sort of work ethic in today’s kids.
Finally, parents increasing attempt to befriend their kids and therefore give in to the kids’ whims, as well as not being willing to say NO or at least NOT NOW.
In essence, I’m blaming either bad parenting and/ or genetics (Poor Protoplasm) for the annoying, disrupting and stupid kids we have today! These children will grow up thinking they are “special” (not special needs) with a sense that the world owes them. Yes, I said it. But I’ll bet you thought it!
Fisher is a retired mental health therapist. He lives in Roanoke.