Fisher: Is 'free speech' free?

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” But in reality during current times, is “free speech” actually free and are there some groups in American society for whom the First Amendment applies while not to others?
For instance, I recently read with nominal shock, but not surprisingly, of a South Carolina public school teacher who was terminated due to her mocking of the group Black Lives Matter on her private Facebook page. On the same day of my reading of this teacher’s plight and consequences, I read in the same news forum comments made separately by so-called BLM and Antifa leaders defaming and castigating certain white political leaders, especially President Trump, for being racist, but to my knowledge their employers took no action against these individuals. Moreover, there was no rationale to their insulting labeling.
While the South Carolina teacher may have utilized poor judgment and decision-making given our politically correct climate, she did not lose her constitutional rights in my estimation. True she works for a public entity, but does she represent that entity twenty-four hours a day? I think not! As a former mental health therapist I was taught that there is a defining difference between one’s “personal self” versus “professional self.” Personally I don’t care what political party or societal beliefs my attending health care providers and educators hold as long as two mutually exclusive criteria are met: 1.) they are competent to practice their craft, and 2.) they don’t attempt to expose me to their personal views and beliefs. What individuals say and do during their off time is of no consequence to me whatsoever.
This indeed raises these questions: Is a person who is a citizen of the United States entitled to access his or her constitutional rights during his or her off time? Would this teacher have been fired for having a presidential candidate’s sign in his or her front year where all of the public who drive by her home could read it?
I raise these questions relative to free speech as there seems to be a sinister and seemingly overt movement in our society where racism along with free speech is unidirectional (i.e., white people can be racist, but not blacks; special interest groups have free speech, but not the rest of society). This becomes a “slippery slope” as there are some in society who label any comment relative to persons of a different race and/or ethnicity with which they don’t agree as “racist.” This very labeling has the negative effect of shutting down cogent communications and discussions – who among us wants to be unfairly labeled? For example, if one were to say they didn’t like President Obama, that individual may well be labeled racist by some irrespective of the fact not liking him had to do with his policies not his race. This happens time and time again by those who promote and exercise their free speech but deny yours.
In my estimation, the late comedian George Carlin, who fought hard to protect his right to free speech, had wonderful quotes that addresses the issue: “By and large, language is a tool for concealing the truth,” and “Everyone appraises your honesty until you’re honest with them, then you’re an ass….”
As long as one is not inciting violence or harm to others, American citizens have every First Amendment right to say and write what they believe, think and feel on their social media. If one does not like what he or she sees, hears, or reads, they should do what sane people would do, ignore and move on!
Free speech only works if we all have access to it. That is, free speech does not work if it applies to certain groupings of people. But, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence of that speech! To turn a phrase: freedom of speech does not include yelling “racist” in a crowd of decent people who are entitled to their own views, values and opinions.
Fisher is a Roanoke native and is a retired mental health therapist. He lives in Roanoke, Virginia
