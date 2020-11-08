Fisher: Is 'free speech' free?

This indeed raises these questions: Is a person who is a citizen of the United States entitled to access his or her constitutional rights during his or her off time? Would this teacher have been fired for having a presidential candidate’s sign in his or her front year where all of the public who drive by her home could read it?

I raise these questions relative to free speech as there seems to be a sinister and seemingly overt movement in our society where racism along with free speech is unidirectional (i.e., white people can be racist, but not blacks; special interest groups have free speech, but not the rest of society). This becomes a “slippery slope” as there are some in society who label any comment relative to persons of a different race and/or ethnicity with which they don’t agree as “racist.” This very labeling has the negative effect of shutting down cogent communications and discussions – who among us wants to be unfairly labeled? For example, if one were to say they didn’t like President Obama, that individual may well be labeled racist by some irrespective of the fact not liking him had to do with his policies not his race. This happens time and time again by those who promote and exercise their free speech but deny yours.