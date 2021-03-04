Fisher: Suboxone: Doctors as Drug Dealers

During my 38 year tenure as a substance abuse therapist I witnessed many changes in how people with opioid addictions were pharmacologically treated. In general, the state of the art moved from issuing the abuser a bucket in which to vomit and a cold wash towel, to the use of methadone, then buprenorphine (marketed as Buprenex), and ultimately suboxone so as to allegedly make the withdrawal effects less painful. Naloxone (Narcan) is used to revive those persons who overdose on opioids. Clearly the state-of-the-art relative to treatment has advanced and progressed and many of those addicted to opioids and who truly want to live a “drug free” life have benefited.
However, there are several issues involved with this relieving of pain and suffering for those addicted to opioids.
First, there are many who are now addicted to various opioid products (e.g., heroin, morphine, etc.) who became so on their own, owing to their genetic make-up, lifestyle, and socialization. There are as many, if not more, who have been made dependent by “well-meaning” physicians who were attempting to diminish the client’s presenting pain.
For opioid based medications (e.g., hydrocodone, oxymorphone, morphine, fentanyl, etc.) to work a physical dependence (i.e., the physical symptoms of tolerance and withdrawal, but not addiction) occurs. An individual who has certain biopsychosocial proclivities will develop an addiction to these prescribed medications.
While it is possible to have a physical dependence without being addicted, addiction for many is right around the corner. Addiction is marked by a change in behavior (i.e, drug seeking) caused by the biochemical changes in the brain after continued substance use—this is called an iatrogenic addiction (one initially caused by physicians).
The continued desire of physicians to “relieve suffering and pain” is wasted on persons who are not typically honest or reliable in reporting their alleged pains and aliments.
Since physical and/or psychological pain is difficult to prove, persons prone to addiction are adroit in feigning multiple pains throughout their bodies (e.g., “my back hurts” “my head hurts”).
Second, there is no ironclad expectation for individuals prescribed suboxone to be active in psychosocial rehabilitative treatment protocols such as individual, group or family therapy.
As the professional literature is clear that a combination of medication intervention and psychosocial treatments are best, often the latter aspect of the holistic treatment for persons addicted to opioids is either missing or substandard.
If psychosocial treatment is provided, frequently the treatment professionals utilize a disease-and-recovery model of support (based on the tenets of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, etc.) and not based on life skill development (how to deal with life “on life’s terms” without substances) or deal with the underlying core issues.
Third, when suboxone came on the scene, there was a groundswell of physicians in Virginia who started treating persons with various substance use disorders. From primary care physicians, to those who only treated children and adolescents increasing numbers of physicians got in on the “cash cow” typically paid for by taxpayer dollars (e.g., Medicaid) – most of these physicians were not trained as an addictionologist (medical doctors who have specialized in this area of treatment).
Finally, there is no discernible requirement for just how long an individual needs or should be on suboxone. Therefore, there are those physicians who string clients out for years with no endpoint in sight. There are other physicians who will increase the doses of suboxone based on self-reports of discomfort by the patient with no objective proof of support – again, at taxpayers’ expense. As long as the treating physician can “show a need for it” (whatever that means!) the tax payers foots the bill through Medicaid!
In my estimation, there needs to be enhanced oversight by insurance companies, especially publicly funded ones such as Medicaid, as to what treatment is provided, how long treatment is provided for, and what are the outputs (treatment received and utilized by the patient) and outcomes (successes verses failures). There was a line in the HBO television series OZ where it was said: “As long as there is pain in the world, there will be drug abuse.” Furthermore, as long as there are greedy unscrupulous health care professionals who are working harder than the person addicted to opioids, there will be suboxone prescribed and hardworking non-addicted taxpayers get to pay.
