Fisher: Suboxone: Doctors as Drug Dealers

Third, when suboxone came on the scene, there was a groundswell of physicians in Virginia who started treating persons with various substance use disorders. From primary care physicians, to those who only treated children and adolescents increasing numbers of physicians got in on the “cash cow” typically paid for by taxpayer dollars (e.g., Medicaid) – most of these physicians were not trained as an addictionologist (medical doctors who have specialized in this area of treatment).

Finally, there is no discernible requirement for just how long an individual needs or should be on suboxone. Therefore, there are those physicians who string clients out for years with no endpoint in sight. There are other physicians who will increase the doses of suboxone based on self-reports of discomfort by the patient with no objective proof of support – again, at taxpayers’ expense. As long as the treating physician can “show a need for it” (whatever that means!) the tax payers foots the bill through Medicaid!

In my estimation, there needs to be enhanced oversight by insurance companies, especially publicly funded ones such as Medicaid, as to what treatment is provided, how long treatment is provided for, and what are the outputs (treatment received and utilized by the patient) and outcomes (successes verses failures). There was a line in the HBO television series OZ where it was said: “As long as there is pain in the world, there will be drug abuse.” Furthermore, as long as there are greedy unscrupulous health care professionals who are working harder than the person addicted to opioids, there will be suboxone prescribed and hardworking non-addicted taxpayers get to pay.

Fisher is a retired mental health therapist. He lives in Roanoke.