Fisher: The human emotion of hate

Hate is one of the most media addressed issues in modern times. However, the discussion of “hate” is not new.
“Hate” discussions have a historical genesis. From the old to the new testaments, there are biblical injunctions and admonitions to “not hate:” For example, Leviticus 19:17 “You shall not hate your brother in your heart,.. ;” and, John 3:15 “Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer. . . . “
We are instructed from Protestant and Catholic pulpits, as well as Islamic Mosques, to “love one another as you love yourself! [assuming you do love yourself!]” And, of course, in one form or the other most religions espouse and propound a version of the” golden rule” designed so as to quail people’s inner hate: “Do unto to others as you would have them do unto you.” From political leaders to judges, school teachers, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, scout leaders, and mental health professionals, humans are instructed that “hate” is bad and people should simply stop having this feeling. Yet, daily we witness behaviors in the media that are driven by the emotion of “hate.”
Starting in modern times with self-help psychologist and mental health guru Wayne Dyer’s 1976 self-book, “Your Erroneous Zones,” this led to people believing that negative emotions such as “hate,” “guilt,” and “worry” are bad and humans should strive to get rid of these feelings. One needs to only check out the self-help section of any bookstore or library and there will be at least one chapter in any self-improvement book on “hate.” But, is “hate” a bad human emotion?
Most well-meaning people do not want to acknowledge a simple, but important fact of being human: “hate” is a normal human emotion and is as normal as is positive emotions such as “love,” “empathy” and “compassion.” As neuroendocinologist and biologist Robert Sapolsky has found in his research, even other primates (from whom we evolved) have an array of emotions such as humans and this includes “anger” and “hate.” Additionally, anthropologists have demonstrated myriad times that humans have a tendency to “hate” that which they: 1) don’t understand, and/or 2) find uniquely different from themselves.
Therefore, if one could do away with the emotion of “hate,” then one would cease to be a human, or even a “lowly primate” for that matter. Labeling one crime over another as a “hate crime” is preposterous inasmuch as all crimes tend to have a negative affective component such as “hate!” In mental health professions it is well known that unchecked and unbridled “hate” often morphs into anger, and anger morphs into behaviors such as aggression and violence.
In my professional estimation, all crimes have a negative emotional aspect and “hate” is usually in the mix! For example, if an individual kills someone, not in self-defense, there has to be some level of negative emotion such as hate, jealousness, or envy. If someone breaks into another person’s vehicle to steal items, he/she has some negative emotional context to do so.
Although it sounds good politically and in popular psychology texts, trying to rid oneself from”hate” is futile. Finding healthy ways to channel this negative emotion by modifying and controlling the behavioral expressions of “hate” is one key to being a civilized member of society. Humans have the frontal lobe (new brain) capacity to take the feeling of “hate” and translate it into socially acceptable behaviors. Genuinely diagnosed sociopaths and psychopaths tend to lack the capacity and willingness to control their emotion of “hate.”
So don’t try to rid oneself of human emotions such as “hate,” but learn healthy ways to channel it — for instance, if one want to cut another person become a butcher or, better yet, a surgeon! One can use his or her anger to cut away and it is socially acceptable. This is called sublimation and it’s a defense mechanism to keep one from acting out in a socially unacceptable manner.
In 1976 while in college I attempted to use Dyer’s advice about eradicating my own “hate” — I failed! Thus, I hate to say this: although it may sound politically expedient to voters to designate one crime over another as a “hate crime” this is at best unenlightened and foolish if not fatuous and stupid!
Fisher is a retired mental health professional and social science researcher. He lives in Roanoke.