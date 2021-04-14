Fisher: The human emotion of hate

Hate is one of the most media addressed issues in modern times. However, the discussion of “hate” is not new.

“Hate” discussions have a historical genesis. From the old to the new testaments, there are biblical injunctions and admonitions to “not hate:” For example, Leviticus 19:17 “You shall not hate your brother in your heart,.. ;” and, John 3:15 “Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer. . . . “

We are instructed from Protestant and Catholic pulpits, as well as Islamic Mosques, to “love one another as you love yourself! [assuming you do love yourself!]” And, of course, in one form or the other most religions espouse and propound a version of the” golden rule” designed so as to quail people’s inner hate: “Do unto to others as you would have them do unto you.” From political leaders to judges, school teachers, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, scout leaders, and mental health professionals, humans are instructed that “hate” is bad and people should simply stop having this feeling. Yet, daily we witness behaviors in the media that are driven by the emotion of “hate.”