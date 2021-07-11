Fisher: The myth of social science research

As a social scientist and mental health therapist for over 38 years, I believe I am in a unique position to question and critique this field of study.

My initial questioning of social science research came several years ago when I happened upon a book entitled, “I’m dysfunctional, You’re dysfunctional” written in 1992 by attorney and writer Wendy Kaminer.

The book is a strong critique of the self-help movement and the field of mental health treatment, and focuses criticism on other books on the subject matter, including topics of codependency and the 12-step programs that exist. The author addresses the social implications of a society engaged in these types of solutions to their problems, and argues that they foster passivity, social isolation and attitudes contrary to democracy.

Kaminer blames New Age thinking for encouraging “psychologies of victimization.” She explains a two-step process used to write a popular self-help book: First, promote the prevailing preoccupation of the time (i.e., either health or wealth); Second, package platitudes about positive thinking, prayer or affirmation therapy as sure-fire, scientific techniques.