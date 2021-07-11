Fisher: The myth of social science research

As a social scientist and mental health therapist for over 38 years, I believe I am in a unique position to question and critique this field of study.
My initial questioning of social science research came several years ago when I happened upon a book entitled, “I’m dysfunctional, You’re dysfunctional” written in 1992 by attorney and writer Wendy Kaminer.
The book is a strong critique of the self-help movement and the field of mental health treatment, and focuses criticism on other books on the subject matter, including topics of codependency and the 12-step programs that exist. The author addresses the social implications of a society engaged in these types of solutions to their problems, and argues that they foster passivity, social isolation and attitudes contrary to democracy.
Kaminer blames New Age thinking for encouraging “psychologies of victimization.” She explains a two-step process used to write a popular self-help book: First, promote the prevailing preoccupation of the time (i.e., either health or wealth); Second, package platitudes about positive thinking, prayer or affirmation therapy as sure-fire, scientific techniques.
And, this is what has occurred during the past 30 years of American life. For instance, in 1992, D.L. Borman found that you are not an American unless you are in a self-help group and/or have an identifiable social problem or mental disorder to self-improve one’s myriad imperfections. Borman estimated that there are at least 500,000 to 750,000 groups with 10 million to 15 million participants in the United States and that more than 30 self-help centers and information clearinghouses have been established.
The same holds true with the advent and generation of mental health diagnoses. The American Psychological Association in its original 1952 Diagnostic and Statistic Manual Mental Health (DSM I) had approximately 138 pages and 60 mental health diagnoses. Today, the DSM V published in 2013 has listed over 157 mental health diagnoses in 947 pages. The question becomes did social science research isolate and determine specific discrete diagnoses through rigorous research or did they trump up diagnoses by pathologizing normal behaviors and emotional while normalizing historic pathological behaviors and emotions.
Mental health disorders are the most common diseases of childhood. Of the 74.5 million children in the United States, an estimated 17.1 million have or have had a psychiatric disorder which is more than the number of children with cancer, diabetes and AIDS combined. Historically, children who were behaviorally and/or emotionally out of control were deemed either “incorrigible” or simply “crazy,” but today they are give an array of diagnoses such as Attention-Deficit Disorder, Oppositional Defiance, Conduct Disordered and so forth, Of course this is a financial boom and cottage industry for psychiatry, mental health professionals and, of course the pharmacy corporations.
The pattern of “pathologizing the normal and normalizing pathology” continues on with the labeling of typical normal adult human behaviors in terms of sickness. The logic of “sickness” allows individuals to eschew reasonability, accountability and ultimate social and legal consequences. Moreover, by pathologizing the normal society is able to excuse their inappropriate and irresponsible actions, decisions and judgments.
American social scientists have decided for the public what is, and what is not, “normal” and then they go about a course of research to prove and demonstrate their case. That is, American social science works through qualitative, and their brand of quantitative research to force one to accept the “new normal.”
Once we normalize historic pathologic social problems such as homelessness (i.e., that homeless persons should be accorded the “right” to not be evicted from publically owned spaces), then we are taught one must accept this diversity without question. To not be accepting of American social science research findings on homelessness means that one is nothing more than unenlightened, ignorant, xenophobic and/or perhaps a bigot. The fact of accepting homeless persons’ “right” to be homeless does not address the underlying and root causes of the social problem.
As a cautionary lesson, do not accept out of hand American social science research findings without question. One should question social science research findings in accordance with one’s own values and beliefs. To not question social science research findings means that one is giving in to the culture war to brainwash you. We are not passive victims to American social science research or our own mental illnesses!
Fisher is a retired mental health professional and social science researcher from Roanoke.