Fisher: The silent majority does have a voice

This essay serves to give voice to the Silent Majority whom I perceive are sick and tired of being bullied by a benighted few and having to walk on “eggshells” to coexist in America.
The Silent Majority would be vocal but for the threat of societal, school and workplace sanctions.
I am increasingly concerned about the direction the United States is taking relative to our culture that has devolved during the past 10-15 years.
There are increased numbers of individuals who awake daily, even before taking their morning ablutions, to find something to complain about or which to be offended. It appears that many are dissatisfied with this country’s historic values.
It would take a great deal of effort on many persons’ behalf to change direction and come to some unified direction, values and cohesion. In my estimation, there are some beginning steps each of us could take to help meld Americans into a more solid cohesive nation. Foremost is not accepting the following claptrap, labels and groups promoted by a few onto the majority of persons in this country.
The problems began, in my opinion, when the concept of “political correctness” sprung up and all that followed since has emerged with people being told what can, and what cannot, be said so as to not offend anyone.
Political correctness (PC): this concept was designed to exclude any verbiage and wording that is perceived as to exclude, marginalize, and/or insult groups of people who are socially disadvantaged or discriminated against. The problem is that in trying to put PC into practice, this stifles communications by making the language awkward and clumsy. Moreover, it places individuals in the position where they never fully know what is, and what is not, offensive to any particular group. Also, it is a violation of our entire value of free speech.
Woke: the concept of woke was developed to alert one to injustices in society, especially racism. The problem here is the “nail and hammer” phenomenon kicks in — i.e., if you have only a hammer you see a lot of nails. Hence, if one gets up daily looking for racism or racist actions by others, then one will find it.
Critical race theory (CRT): Developed by legal scholars, this is an academic framework that tries to explain how race and racism affects people’s lives. These scholars wanted a way to explain the rationale for America’s racial unfairness. The problem with CRT is that it maintains and covertly promotes systemic and individual racism by portraying Blacks as dependent, stupid, overly sensitive, and as victims. CRT portrays whites as born racist, evil, and unwilling share America’s wealth.
Cancel culture (CC): This concept is to call-out any behavior, speech, or wording that the minority does not believe fits their worldview. In essence, it’s a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social situations, media, or in person. In its purest form CC is a form of censorship and another violation of American’s value of free speech.
Antifa: This is a political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition toward any form of extreme right-wing ideology. The problem is that antifa utilizes fascist, controlling, along with aggressive methods and fear induction to propound their message, often contained in violence. In essence, antifa is a group of hypocrites who have more time on their hands than they do brains. Moreover, they imply what they do not want, but are unclear as to what they do want, in society except to participate in thug-like behaviors.
White supremacy (WS): This is the concept that white folks think they are superior to all other ethnic and racial groups. In fact, some of the political leaders in Washington, D.C., especially the attorney general, have stated that WS is the biggest threat to Americans, not Russia and not China. Yet, our own government’s research, mostly through the FBI, has minimized the effects and crime committed by WS groups over the years.
Although I do not advocate deliberately offending anyone, I trust we can eventually promote being real with one another by not acting disingenuous, and that we say what we want to say, and do not have to attend to the emotions of others — a meager but important step in fighting PC brainwashing.
Fisher is a retired mental health professional and social science researcher. He lives in Roanoke.