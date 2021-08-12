Fisher: The silent majority does have a voice

Political correctness (PC): this concept was designed to exclude any verbiage and wording that is perceived as to exclude, marginalize, and/or insult groups of people who are socially disadvantaged or discriminated against. The problem is that in trying to put PC into practice, this stifles communications by making the language awkward and clumsy. Moreover, it places individuals in the position where they never fully know what is, and what is not, offensive to any particular group. Also, it is a violation of our entire value of free speech.

Woke: the concept of woke was developed to alert one to injustices in society, especially racism. The problem here is the “nail and hammer” phenomenon kicks in — i.e., if you have only a hammer you see a lot of nails. Hence, if one gets up daily looking for racism or racist actions by others, then one will find it.

Critical race theory (CRT): Developed by legal scholars, this is an academic framework that tries to explain how race and racism affects people’s lives. These scholars wanted a way to explain the rationale for America’s racial unfairness. The problem with CRT is that it maintains and covertly promotes systemic and individual racism by portraying Blacks as dependent, stupid, overly sensitive, and as victims. CRT portrays whites as born racist, evil, and unwilling share America’s wealth.