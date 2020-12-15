Fisher: The State of the Guardian Ad Litem System in Virginia

How are Guardian Ad Litems and prostitutes alike? They receive payment upfront; the outcome is not satisfactory to the client.
Having worked as a mental health therapist in Virginia, I have had the opportunity to be involved in at least 600 legal court cases where a GAL has been appointed by various judges, I feel confident to critique the role of the GAL in Virginia based on my involvements, and observations. Although there are a number of competent GAL’s for children, there is an equal number, if not more, who are incompetent, unprofessional, and seemingly could care less about the “best interest” of a given child.
The GAL role for children, as I understand it, is to serve in the children’s best interest. Most often the GAL is an attorney appointed by a judge to watch over, act as an impartial factfinder and advocate for the children to the court. This requires that the GAL interview parental caretakers (i.e., typically the biologic parents even if one or both are substandard) and the child(ren) in question. The GAL is to act impartial relative to making recommendations to the court!
I am aware of scores of cases where the appointed GAL did little, or none, of the above. Also, I have been involved with GALs who have made up their mind (i.e., formed a recommendation) prior to all the relevant facts being found.
In my estimation, there are several issues with the appointed GALs in Virginia. First, most GALs are legal “bottom feeders” who await being fed cases (e.g., money) by judges because they cannot get their own clientele. These GALs use their role to pad their income.
Second, although increasing numbers of young attorneys accept the GAL role to enhance their practice, there is an equal number who should retire owing to burnout and disinterest. These GALs are only mildly alert as to the given facts involved.
Third, in my observation based on their recommendation many could care less about the “best interest” of the child(ren). Case in point where I am aware a situation where the appointed GAL recommended joint physical to an involved, loving, caring mother with the “sperm donor” father who does not pay his child support, is not involved with the child, uses illicit substances (who has allowed the child to drink beer and smoke marijuana), and as often as he gets the opportunity berates the mother (e.g., swears at her calling her unspeakable vile names in earshot of a child). Question is: why would a “sperm donor” father who does not care for his child by paying his child support deserve extra time with the child? Answer: to minimize his child support obligations.
Fourth, I know of countless cases where the appointed GAL does not even take the time or effort to visit the parents’ homes. I have had countless cases where I took my time to conduct home visits with the parents as the given child’s therapist, take pictures of the residents, and submit them to the court.
Fifth, I have known numerous GALs who when they make recommendations based on erroneous facts, will not correct their error when confronted by the facts and/or newer relevant information that would promote the “best interest” of a child. Seemingly once this group of GALs make up their minds, that is it, case closed.
Finally, often is the case where GALs form a recommendation without hearing from one or both parents. In my humble, but informed opinion, the use of an “eight- ball” or tarot cards would be as effective for these GALs along with keeping the court cost down as well – money, by the way comes through courts, but is tax payer generated. No entertaining of facts is needed by this latter group of GALs.
I would suggest that if a GAL is to be appointed by the court, vet the person and proceed with extreme caution as it does not matter if you are a fit parent. Additionally, check out the online reviews which prove the above critique. Virginia’s GALs for children is in dire need of further professional training and stringent oversight before another child is placed with a parental loser.
Fisher is a retired mental health therapist. He lives in Roanoke.
