Fisher: The State of the Guardian Ad Litem System in Virginia

How are Guardian Ad Litems and prostitutes alike? They receive payment upfront; the outcome is not satisfactory to the client.

Having worked as a mental health therapist in Virginia, I have had the opportunity to be involved in at least 600 legal court cases where a GAL has been appointed by various judges, I feel confident to critique the role of the GAL in Virginia based on my involvements, and observations. Although there are a number of competent GAL’s for children, there is an equal number, if not more, who are incompetent, unprofessional, and seemingly could care less about the “best interest” of a given child.

The GAL role for children, as I understand it, is to serve in the children’s best interest. Most often the GAL is an attorney appointed by a judge to watch over, act as an impartial factfinder and advocate for the children to the court. This requires that the GAL interview parental caretakers (i.e., typically the biologic parents even if one or both are substandard) and the child(ren) in question. The GAL is to act impartial relative to making recommendations to the court!

I am aware of scores of cases where the appointed GAL did little, or none, of the above. Also, I have been involved with GALs who have made up their mind (i.e., formed a recommendation) prior to all the relevant facts being found.