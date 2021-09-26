Fisher: Virginia's child support enforcement is a sad joke

If one needs cheap entertainment, one has only to venture into one of Virginia’s Juvenile and Domestic District Court hearings when an issue of child support is being addressed. The reason it is entertaining is that typically nothing in general substantively or legally happens to the noncustodial parent who owes support monies or is in arrears to his or her child(ren), except for attending attorneys making a profit.

The Virginia Division of Child Support Enforcement is managed and overseen by the Virginia Department of Social Services. The amount of support monies to be paid is established by judges who use a simplistic calculation system based on the parents’ financial resources. On the surface this would appear to be the accountability needed to force parents to financially provide for their children, but no! There are myriad single-parents who struggle paycheck to paycheck to financially care for their child with limited to no support from the “deadbeat” parent.

I am a huge advocate for holding parents accountable for the care, welfare, and financial support of their children. But, the DCSE has multiple flaws that aid and abet noncustodial parents to eschew their financial responsibilities.