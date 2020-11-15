Fishwick: Attorney General Barr should not intrude into presidential election

On Nov. 9, 2020, Attorney General William Barr issued a memorandum to all U.S. attorneys, authorizing them in part,
“. . . to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation
irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions
in certain cases . . . that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome
of a federal election in an individual State”
Barr is surely aware of the fact that states have a very limited amount of time to certify the votes cast in their states, thus he wants these investigations conducted immediately. Keep in mind though that he is really only interested in evidence which could impact the presidential election, and he makes a point of noting that if the investigation won’t affect the outcome, the investigation can be deferred until after the results are official. Barr has cleared the way for states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia to open investigations with the understanding that these investigations need to be completed prior to the state certification of the election results.
Barr’s instruction to the country’s U.S. attorneys sadly shows that the Justice Department is not looking into credible, evidence-based, instances of election fraud, but rather looking for something or anything that can be turned into an allegation of election fraud.
President Trump has attorneys whose job it is to presumably to find a way to overturn the election. It is not the role of the Justice Department to add its might to this effort. The highest appointed law enforcement officer in this country has instructed all 93 U.S. attorneys to, “. . . exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship” while he—as evidenced by his Nov. 9, 2020 memorandum—is not doing the same. In fact, his instructions mean that 93 senior federal government employees, with federal agents at their disposal and access to such things as secret grand juries, have been “put on the hunt” to find the evidence that President Trump’s attorneys desperately need. Trump’s attorneys do not have unfettered access to the guts of individual State’s vote counting and all that comes with it – and they are further working on the time crunch of the looming certification deadlines – but this becomes inconsequential with what Barr has brought to the table.
It is not the role of the Justice Department to put its thumb on the scales of an election outcome. This country should not have federal agents questioning election officials, reviewing the accuracy of vote tallies, and intimidating the volunteer vote counters who diligently have given so much of their time, all the while hoping to avoid contracting COVID-19.
Barr did not in his memorandum direct the U.S. attorneys to bring instances of voter fraud to court – which is the true role of a prosecutor. Instead he ordered them to find the evidence so that Trump’s attorneys can worm their way into court. Nor did he direct the U.S. attorneys to report to him the instances where no voter fraud was found in their districts, which, by the way, is being reported daily in the press.
Evidence of voter fraud is not going to be found by the U.S. attorneys and the agents who work with them. And the two-fold message that Barr is sending to the American people who participated in this Presidential election – regardless of their party – is that his Department does not believe in the legitimacy of their votes and through Justice Department intimidation, he is on the hunt to find proof.
This is a very sad and intimidating message to send to the citizens of our country.
Fishwick is a Roanoke attorney and the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia
