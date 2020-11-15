Fishwick: Attorney General Barr should not intrude into presidential election

President Trump has attorneys whose job it is to presumably to find a way to overturn the election. It is not the role of the Justice Department to add its might to this effort. The highest appointed law enforcement officer in this country has instructed all 93 U.S. attorneys to, “. . . exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship” while he—as evidenced by his Nov. 9, 2020 memorandum—is not doing the same. In fact, his instructions mean that 93 senior federal government employees, with federal agents at their disposal and access to such things as secret grand juries, have been “put on the hunt” to find the evidence that President Trump’s attorneys desperately need. Trump’s attorneys do not have unfettered access to the guts of individual State’s vote counting and all that comes with it – and they are further working on the time crunch of the looming certification deadlines – but this becomes inconsequential with what Barr has brought to the table.