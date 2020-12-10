Fishwick: It's time for the carrot

If you rob a bank you may go to jail. If you run a stoplight and cause an accident, you may be sued by the injured party. And if you advise your children that they will each get the toy of their choice if they behave during Sunday dinner at grandmother’s house, you may find yourself buying your children the toys of their dreams. This is how the Carrot and the Stick theory works. Non-compliance can have negative consequences, whereas compliance can have very positive results. Easy, right?

Since the onset of COVID-19 cases in this country, there have been mandates, shutdowns, closings, social distancing guidelines, and masks in every color, shape, and size. We are all weary of the rules, the suggestions for more rules, and of hearing about those not in compliance with the rules. Our leaders have not shown adherence with the myriad rules in effect, and even President Trump often does not wear a mask in public and has scoffed at those who do. Numerous politicians have been seen publicly flouting guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing. Even the Virginia State Board of Health has gotten involved – filing a lawsuit against a Hanover County restaurant in violation of COVID-19 safety regulations.

Multiple drug companies have produced what looks like highly successful vaccines. But how to get everyone vaccinated? Cleary not everyone is interested in following the rules, regulations, and guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 – the stick has not worked. So how can people be convinced to get the vaccine? What is the one sure way to get this done—what is the carrot that can be dangled at the end of the stick? It is money. Think of it as the best rebate you are ever going to be offered. I propose that every man, woman, and child who gets the vaccine, be given a voucher that can be turned in for cash or a tax credit. I view this as the biggest rebate offer ever proposed. But even more so, I view this as the most important rebate offer ever proposed. COVID-19 is real folks, and it is not going away – look at the daily rise in cases and deaths. It has wormed its way into every walk of life. It has affected every nationality, every age group, and every socioeconomic class of this country’s population. We must get in front of this scourge and put an end to the suffering that has seeped into every crack and crevice of our lives. And if this means buying our way out of this God-awful situation, then I am all in. And I think you should be too.