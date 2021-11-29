Fizer: Dangerous American apathy

We celebrate Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Fourth of July. Why do we celebrate these holidays and what do they mean to you? How are they related to the founding of the United States’ democracy?
When our Constitution was adapted in 1787 Alexander Tyler, a University of Edinburgh history professor, said, “A democracy is always temporary in nature … A democracy will exist up until voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury.”
Tyler continued, “democratic nations always progress through the stages” of Bondage, Spiritual Faith, Courage; then Liberty and Abundance; later Complacency, Apathy, Dependence on government; and back into Bondage. Democracies only last about 250 years. American is 245 years old, which should be of great concern to all.
Webster defines apathy as a “lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern” regarding one’s surroundings. I would add “ignorance of one’s surroundings.”
I fear American is in the “apathy to dependence” stage mentioned above. As citizens of the most successful, prosperous democracy in history, we have become pathetically apathetic. We are increasingly dependent upon government, having found we can vote in leaders that provide “generous gifts from the public treasury.” We have lost our spiritual and practical connection to our founding Judeo-Christian principles.
Word context matters. One must interpret a writer’s words in the original intent and historical context when written. Otherwise, one will always arrive at the wrong conclusions.
How do we know what our founders and later statesmen said? We can read their words and intent in their own handwriting. Our founding Judeo-Christian principles are recorded in the Mayflower Compact, Articles of Confederation, Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Congressional Record of Congress, and thousands of volumes by our Founders, 100 by Washington alone.
Yet our leaders roam the halls of the U.S. Capitol ignorant of their surroundings. Our children are no longer taught these principles at home, school, church or Scouts. We have a “lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern” and are ignorant of our past, present, and future.
How apathetic are we?
- We elect state and federal representatives along party lines or popularity without regard to their knowledge of the Constitution or founding principles.
- We allow government to threaten churches despite the First Amendment that states government has no authority whatsoever over one’s religion.
- We allow our enemies to steal our technology, including China which plans to dominant near-Earth space and the Moon. China is a national security threat to U.S. satellites and commerce.
- Elected representatives cave in to minority interests ignoring the majority’s wishes.
- The feds allow illegal immigration across our Southern border but not across the northern border from Canada.
- Mayors and governors allow mobs to burn, loot, destroy businesses while advocating reduced law enforcement funding. Riots are not protected by the First Amendment.
- Virginia approved a “recreational drug” which enhances impaired driving, reduces productivity, increases family issues. Expenses will far exceed any tax revenue increase.
- White children are taught to feel guilty and offer sympathy to Black children, while Black children are taught they are “owed” something from whites when neither is culpable for past transgressions of their ancestors. As Martin Luther King pointed out, teaching children or adults to judge by race rather than character and action is “racist.”
- DNA males are allowed to use girls’ bathrooms/showers and vice versa. He/she can change “identity” from day to day. The emotional stress, fear, guilt imparted on young children by “critical race theory” and the LGBTQ agenda is absolute child abuse and should be illegal.
- The feds interfere with the duties of states. As in the proposed “For the People Act”, in violation of the Tenth Amendment, the most abused Amendment after the First.
- Only 50% are typically inoculated against COVID, flu, or pneumonia which globally kills 1 million each year. Remember polio? Vaccines work.
A “constitution” is defined as ”a body of fundamental principles or precedents according to which a state is acknowledged to be governed.” Ben Franklin observed that, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious they have more need of masters” and “man will ultimately be governed by God or by tyrants,” the only two choices. More recently, Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” We, the people must awaken from our apathy, vote for leaders who will follow our Constitutional principles or we will have new masters.
Fizer is founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology. He resides in Roanoke County.