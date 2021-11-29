Fizer: Dangerous American apathy

A “constitution” is defined as ”a body of fundamental principles or precedents according to which a state is acknowledged to be governed.” Ben Franklin observed that, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious they have more need of masters” and “man will ultimately be governed by God or by tyrants,” the only two choices. More recently, Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” We, the people must awaken from our apathy, vote for leaders who will follow our Constitutional principles or we will have new masters.