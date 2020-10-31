Fizer: Democracies are fragile

“Social media” blurs truth to the detriment of victim and perpetrator. In a few hours thousands can gather committing illegal acts without knowing about which they protest. Looting and demolishing statues will have no effect on systemic racism.

US Army General and West Point Commandant, Robert E. Lee, has 78 streets named after him. Should thousands of citizens and businesses be forced to change millions of addresses? Should we destroy the Vietnam Wall due to that war’s violent protests? What about the pyramids built by Jewish slaves?

Arguably, Jewish people have been the most enslaved in history, but Israeli history was not destroyed. The atrocities are memorialized/taught as in the Holocaust Museum in Skokie, IL, so none will forget centuries of Jewish suffering. A legally offensive statue should be memorialized or moved to a museum dedicated to Black slavery so future generations won’t forget, as we’ve forgotten the US’s original historical purpose.

From Civil War ruins of the South arose a political party; the party of the KKK, Jim Crow policies, and segregation. Lawful, peaceful protests by Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, others forced failed yesteryear policies to change in the 1960s. The unlawful, violent protests of today will do nothing for change. There are those within who want the US to commit suicide, as China and Russia assist via the internet and social media. “We, the People” can save our democracy by prayerful, informed voting according to Biblical principles of Constitutional Law. Otherwise, we will have new masters as Franklin predicted.

Fizer is a founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology. He resides in Roanoke County.