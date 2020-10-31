Fizer: Democracies are fragile

Democracies are fragile and don’t last long. The first democracy of 507 B.C .in Athens only lasted 200 years. The Greek “democracy” literally means “people power”. The United States democracy, at 244 years, is the oldest in continuous existence. The current riots, destruction, violence, and court mis-interpretations of the Constitution are cause for great alarm.
Judeo-Christian principles, the basis of US democracy, are found in the Mayflower Compact, Declaration of Independence, US Constitution, thousands of volumes by our founders, and the Congressional Record. Congress authorized the first US English language Bible in 1782 and approved use of the US Capital for Christian church services in 1800; Liberty Bell’s inscription quotes Leviticus 25:10; Public school prayer was common as on Page 12 of the 1961 Bedford High School annual.
John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” Supreme Court Justice James Wilson: “Civil law must comply with Christian principles”. Ben Franklin: “ only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”
George Floyd’s killing by a white police officer would have been as atrocious if killed by a black officer or illegal immigrant. The resulting Black Lives Matter violence diverts attention from Mr. Floyd and cannot accomplish racial equality. Governors and mayors have highjacked BLM by acquiescing to violent demands of a few, rather than peaceful desires of a black majority. Don’t lump all police together, just as we don’t other professions. Bad judgement by police, auto mechanics or doctors can kill you. Medical errors kill 250,000 yearly, an eight-year study by John Hopkins reveals.
Many may be surprised the US didn’t “invent” slavery. Slavery exists from the beginning of time. Wikipedia defines slavery as, “a system in which principles of property law are applied to people, allowing individuals to own, buy, and sell other individuals as a form of property”.
The US was the first major nation to outlaw slavery with President Lincoln’s (R) 1863 “Emancipation Proclamation”. The 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” However, over 100 countries still practice slavery affecting 46 million people. Five countries, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, North Korean, and India have more than 26 million slaves.
The Bible and Constitution are not racist. The cause of racial disparity, murder, violence are the human traits of jealousy, envy, coveting, anger, immorality, ignorance of law, and one’s inability to change circumstances. Genesis 1:27: “Thus God created man in his image: in the image of God created he him.” Based upon this, the Constitution states “ . . . all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator [capital “C”] with certain unalienable rights” [rights that cannot be earned nor taken away by another]. However, “created equal” doesn’t mean all are endowed with like abilities. Some are better in math, others sports, art, or farming. All have purpose and value.
“Social media” blurs truth to the detriment of victim and perpetrator. In a few hours thousands can gather committing illegal acts without knowing about which they protest. Looting and demolishing statues will have no effect on systemic racism.
US Army General and West Point Commandant, Robert E. Lee, has 78 streets named after him. Should thousands of citizens and businesses be forced to change millions of addresses? Should we destroy the Vietnam Wall due to that war’s violent protests? What about the pyramids built by Jewish slaves?
Arguably, Jewish people have been the most enslaved in history, but Israeli history was not destroyed. The atrocities are memorialized/taught as in the Holocaust Museum in Skokie, IL, so none will forget centuries of Jewish suffering. A legally offensive statue should be memorialized or moved to a museum dedicated to Black slavery so future generations won’t forget, as we’ve forgotten the US’s original historical purpose.
From Civil War ruins of the South arose a political party; the party of the KKK, Jim Crow policies, and segregation. Lawful, peaceful protests by Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, others forced failed yesteryear policies to change in the 1960s. The unlawful, violent protests of today will do nothing for change. There are those within who want the US to commit suicide, as China and Russia assist via the internet and social media. “We, the People” can save our democracy by prayerful, informed voting according to Biblical principles of Constitutional Law. Otherwise, we will have new masters as Franklin predicted.
Fizer is a founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology. He resides in Roanoke County.
