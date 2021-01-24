Fizer: Democracy in crisis

Democracies are the most fragile form of government. Historically, democracies only last about 250 years. The United States democracy is 245 years old. The political, judicial, and social changes since the 1960s have exponentially accelerated in the last few years, including the shameful riots of the first week of 2021. (See “Democracies Are Fragile”, The Roanoke Times, October 31, 2020)

The founders were very concerned that ordinary citizens would not be able to keep democracy. Benjamin Franklin stated, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious they have more need of masters.” President Jefferson said, “God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we remove their basis?” Ronald Reagan understood when he stated, “If we ever forget we are one nation under GOD, then we are a nation gone under “. “Civil law must comply with Christian principles.”, said James Wilson, one of Washington’s appointments to the first Supreme Court. There are thousands of examples of the intent, context, and purpose of our founding. Our Constitution is one of individual rights, self-government, and personal freedoms, not one of group rights or classes of people. However, since these principles have not been taught since the ‘60s, the average citizen, and Congress, has no understanding or concept of our founding or Constitution.