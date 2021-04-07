Fizer: Fueling our economy

The United States’, and all advanced economies, and life itself depend upon production, distribution, and efficient use of energy.

With new technology of discovery and recovery, the U.S. is now “energy independent” as one of the world’s leading producers of oil and natural gas energy. However, those of us old enough remember the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1970s when we were at the mercy of foreign governments.

There has been much ado about solar and wind turbine energy which will certainly be in our future.

Per capita and by land area, the U.S. is one of the top three producers of CO and CO2 “greenhouse” gases, along with China and India. However, the U.S. is the only one of the three that has reduced its carbon footprint.

There is much we can do to clean up our act but it must be done in a systematic, scientific, practical manner that does not destroy our ability to produce food and products for the U.S. and world economy.

We should not move toward more efficient energy production with a “tree hugger” mentally as has been exhibited against the Keystone and MVP projects.