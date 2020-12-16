Fizer: Parody on “It’s A Wonderful Life” . . .

As Christmas 2020 approaches, the 1947 classic film “It’s A Wonderful Life” starring Jimmie Stewart comes to mind. After a terrible COVID-19 pandemic and contentious presidential election, I’m looking forward to “a wonderful life” in 2021 with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. As they continue to fill their Cabinet with honest, intelligent, experienced people we will see many wonderful changes.
Biden will Improve our relations with China. Biden and his family know a lot about China and will join China’s professed goal to be the dominate power on Earth and in space. With the appointment of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg as Ambassador, superior US technology will be transferred to China to prevent them from having to steal our secrets. They’ve already landed three probes on the Moon, including the astounding feat of landing on the back side. A joint manned mission to the Sun is planned which, of course, will be launched at night so they won’t burn up. (“Danger Lurks on the Lunar Horizon”, Roanoke Times, January 28, 2019).
Many States can’t enforce their own or Federal election laws, so the administration will re-write Article Two of the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College whose purpose is to ensure equal voting weight by State regardless of population. Elimination of the Electoral College will save millions of campaign dollars as candidates will only have to campaign in a few States to win by popular vote. Low populated States will never again have any effect on national elections.
Our farmers produce more food per capita than any other country and will be able to feed millions of China’s starving population. What my Dad told me in the ‘50s now makes sense: “Eat everything on your plate because there are millions of starving Chinese children”. Biden will increase food production and lower unemployment in the farming sector.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “New Green Deal” and John Kerry’s re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement will ensure incredible advances in clean energy technology. Coal-fired, natural gas, nuclear power plants will be phased out. Electric cars, trucks, even motorcycles will be provided for everyone. Biden pledged to help unions with millions of new jobs in clean energy for displaced coal miners, auto, gas, oil workers, truck drivers. Our countryside will be covered with wind turbines and solar panels to produce abundant clean electricity. With new AOC technology, motors will be installed on wind turbines to keep the blades turning when wind isn’t blowing. High intensity LED spotlights will shine on solar panels at night. We will need more electricity because the current electric grid cannot support charging 300,000,000 registered electric vehicles at night.
Biden understands the Constitution is fluid and should be interpreted according to the situation at hand despite the word, context, and intent of the founding fathers. (“Word Context Matters”, Roanoke Times May 9, 2018.). The entire Bill of Rights are much too restrictive on the Federal government, the reason for which it was written. The increased number of Supreme Court Justices will ensure citizens who are disadvantaged, angry, covet what others have, or are in ‘need” will not be “needy” any more. Small businesses and big box stores will leave the doors unlocked at night so no one will have to break the windows. This will lower crime to the point we won’t need to spend so much on police. Under Bernie’s direction, doctors, hospitals, drugs will be “free”, reducing the number of over-paid doctors.
Biden has promised 100 million COVID vaccinations in his first 100 days. His medical team will develop other new vaccines and cures so fast it will make the current “Warp Speed” development look like it’s backing up.
Biden pledged to increase taxes on the rich to reduce the ridiculously high Stock Market so there will be less money to create new jobs or retain current ones, while still maintaining our historically low unemployment. (“Freedoms Rest on Job Generators”, Roanoke Times, September 14, 2012).
Law-abiding citizens cannot carry concealed or open weapons. All guns must be hidden and locked up so criminals can’t steal them. There will be no need of the Second Amendment, the original intent of which is protection from government.
It will indeed be a “wonderful life” under the new Biden/Harris administration. I pray God will continue to bless America as He has done for 244 years. However, while my passport is still valid, I think I’ll move to a deserted Pacific island with Tom Hanks, discussing world events with a volleyball for the next four years.
Fizer is a founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology. He resides in Roanoke County.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!