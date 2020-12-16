Fizer: Parody on “It’s A Wonderful Life” . . .

Our farmers produce more food per capita than any other country and will be able to feed millions of China’s starving population. What my Dad told me in the ‘50s now makes sense: “Eat everything on your plate because there are millions of starving Chinese children”. Biden will increase food production and lower unemployment in the farming sector.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “New Green Deal” and John Kerry’s re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement will ensure incredible advances in clean energy technology. Coal-fired, natural gas, nuclear power plants will be phased out. Electric cars, trucks, even motorcycles will be provided for everyone. Biden pledged to help unions with millions of new jobs in clean energy for displaced coal miners, auto, gas, oil workers, truck drivers. Our countryside will be covered with wind turbines and solar panels to produce abundant clean electricity. With new AOC technology, motors will be installed on wind turbines to keep the blades turning when wind isn’t blowing. High intensity LED spotlights will shine on solar panels at night. We will need more electricity because the current electric grid cannot support charging 300,000,000 registered electric vehicles at night.