Flaccavento: Griffith should admit Biden won

Donald Trump won the electoral college in 2016, by razor thin margins in several states. The very next day in her concession speech, Hillary Clinton told her supporters, “Donald Trump is going to be our President. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.” As shocked as she and millions of Democrats were by the unexpected election result, no prominent Democrat made claims that the election had been rigged or stolen; none disparaged the thousands of local elections officials who oversaw the election; none filed lawsuits with extravagant and baseless claims; none peddled sinister conspiracy theories to justify the loss. It was, in other words, the exact opposite of how Mr Trump and most of his party have handled the loss this time around. That includes you, Congressman Griffith. Your silence is helping to perpetuate this terribly destructive lie. It is your duty to publicly state the truth that Donald Trump lost in a free and fair election, and that is time for Republicans to accept that Joe Biden is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.