Flaccavento: Implementing the National Economic Transition Platform: Lessons from the Tobacco Transition

The demise of the coal and tobacco industries played out as both a long-term, slow decline followed by a sudden, steep drop over just a few years. With tobacco farming, the first factor was a decline in demand, as public habits slowly moved away from smoking, accompanied by rising imports of cheaper tobacco from other nations. These two factors drove the long-term decline of tobacco, as the majority of farmers saw a huge drop in production quotas as well as profitability. The third factor, driven by public health advocates, was the termination of the federal tobacco program. With that change in 2004, the slow unwinding of tobacco farming — as the backbone of small-holder agriculture — became a free fall. Three out of every four tobacco farmers stopped growing the crop in the span of less than ten years.

While this was a good and necessary change for our nation, it also hastened the demise of an industry that had long been a critical part of the region’s economy and culture. What’s good for public health and the environment, it turns out, isn’t always good for businesses and working folks in particular places, at least not in the short to medium term.