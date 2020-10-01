Flaccavento: Implementing the National Economic Transition Platform: Lessons from the Tobacco Transition

By Anthony Flaccavento
Flaccavento is a farmer, author, former congressional candidate and small business owner from Abingdon. His book, “Building a Healthy Economy from the Bottom Up” (University Press of Kentucky, 2016) documents many of the economic alternatives that have emerged over the past 30 years.
On June 29th, the National Economic Transition Platform was released by the Just Transition Fund and more than five dozen supporting organizations and businesses from across the United States. The product of more than a year of research, community meetings and discussions among practitioners in the field, the NET focuses on regions that have historically been dependent on the coal industry which are now working to build more diverse and prosperous economies without dependence on a single industry. The places impacted by coal are diverse, from parts of the Navaho Nation to communities in Wyoming, Illinois, Appalachia and elsewhere. The Platform calls for a major national commitment to enable this transition, yet one that is driven by the needs and assets of local communities.
As one of the people involved in developing the platform, I’ve been thinking about another major economic shift that unfolded in Appalachia beginning about two decades ago: Tobacco. While there are substantial differences between the coal transition we are now entering and the tobacco transition with which I was involved beginning in the mid-1990s, there are important commonalities as well.
The demise of the coal and tobacco industries played out as both a long-term, slow decline followed by a sudden, steep drop over just a few years. With tobacco farming, the first factor was a decline in demand, as public habits slowly moved away from smoking, accompanied by rising imports of cheaper tobacco from other nations. These two factors drove the long-term decline of tobacco, as the majority of farmers saw a huge drop in production quotas as well as profitability. The third factor, driven by public health advocates, was the termination of the federal tobacco program. With that change in 2004, the slow unwinding of tobacco farming — as the backbone of small-holder agriculture — became a free fall. Three out of every four tobacco farmers stopped growing the crop in the span of less than ten years.
While this was a good and necessary change for our nation, it also hastened the demise of an industry that had long been a critical part of the region’s economy and culture. What’s good for public health and the environment, it turns out, isn’t always good for businesses and working folks in particular places, at least not in the short to medium term.
The modern coal industry has been through a very similar, if somewhat more protracted decline, with mining employment shrinking steadily since at least the mid 1980’s. The biggest factor in that decline was the relentless mechanization of the industry, something that had almost no parallel in tobacco farming. Over the past decade, however, a health and environment-driven shift in public priorities, along with the belated rise of alternative power sources has dramatically accelerated coal’s decline, bottoming out both jobs and tax revenues in coal-dependent communities across the country. Importantly in both cases, health and environmental advocates, perceived to be outsiders, helped to galvanize local resistance to change.
Perhaps the biggest commonality between the coal and tobacco transitions is how steadfastly both industries, and their allies, delayed or in some cases resisted the development of alternatives. The near-ubiquitous sense that “nothing can replace tobacco” undermined real investment in research, experimentation and new enterprises. Similarly, the “war on coal” frame put coal-dependent communities in a defensive posture, while justifying a lack of significant public investment in new industries and economic diversification.
The National Economic Platform builds on the myriad initiatives that have already begun to reshape coalfield economies across the country. As with the tobacco transition, most of these emerging alternatives begin with markets: developing new ones for healthier, more sustainable products and services; accessing existing markets, especially for entrepreneurs with limited financial resources; and creating regional supply chains that connect producers and consumers, keep money circulating locally, and make communities more resilient and less dependent or vulnerable. Central to the NET are investments in critical community-scale infrastructure, whether food aggregation hubs for small farmers, mine land reclamation and revitalization, massively scaled energy efficiency building retrofits, or community-owned solar, all of which contribute to this market transformation and to building real wealth and prosperity.
A serious transition commitment won’t come cheap, but we owe it to the miners and coal industry workers, who powered our nation’s prosperity, yet saw so little of it themselves. And we owe it to the world to show that tackling climate change and improving public health no longer must come at the expense of farmers, miners, workers and their communities.
