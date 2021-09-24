Flaccavento: Too much vision, not enough sight

In the 43 years since my summer in Harlan, I’ve been educated repeatedly by local people about the strengths, assets and opportunities of Southwest Virginia and rural America. People like Jim Baldwin and Scotty Wampler, whose Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission has fostered economic diversification in formerly coal-dependent counties; like Martin Miles, a Lee County tobacco farmer who helped lead a shift to raising organic produce; like Lou Wallace and Terry Vencil, who worked for two decades to redefine the economy of St. Paul, based on the Clinch River; and like Chad Miano, whose eco-friendly logging practices provide quality hardwoods for building while restoring rather than degrading the health of our forests.

Underlying the efforts of all of these economic development pioneers has been the belief that most of what we need to rejuvenate our communities is already here. Not everything, mind you, but sufficient to build a strong, diverse economic foundation from which to build. The Appalachian Regional Commission has characterized this as an “asset-based” approach, one that builds on our strengths rather than focusing on our deficiencies. It challenges the commonly held belief that rural regions have been “left behind” by dynamic urban centers of innovation. As if city folk don’t depend upon the food, fiber, materials and energy that come from the countryside.