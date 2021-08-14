Flowers: A mother's bond will never die

It stretches to the children of those children, in a beautiful and mystical way. But it does not disappear.

We are always children, even when we are parents, even when, like me, we are alone.

I cannot even say that Lucy has been physically gone these seven years. When I look in the mirror a certain way at a certain angle, I see her. When I frown and grimace at fools, I perceive the same storm clouds in my expression that shadowed her beautiful brown eyes. When I laugh, I hear her own soprano tinkle, even though I’m closer to a sarcastic contralto.

In my house, there are pieces of her in almost every corner, things she made or photos and objects we purchased together and I inherited because I took them. I have a rosary that belonged to my grandmother, and that she kept in her handbag. I have some loose bobby pins that are worth 3 cents apiece but, because they held up her blue-black hair, are worth more than the Hope diamond. I have her recipe for pumpkin pie that she found in an old Philadelphia Bulletin column but changed so drastically that it became her own. I’m not giving it out, even though I can’t bake.