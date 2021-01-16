Flowers: Capitol riot wasn't about race

Again, it’s not a shocker that one of the more important narrative threads of that tragic afternoon, one that resulted in the killing of a woman and four other deaths, is a manipulative attempt to exploit the racial divide that deepened this past year.

You see it everywhere, in newspaper headlines and the historically inaccurate 1619 Project and Netflix programming, and commercials and the politically tinged manifestos of entertainers and even in connection with the pandemic. So many want to put race front and center, even when it’s only tangential to the larger story.

Americans attacked the Capitol last week, and the color of their skin was much less relevant than the content of their character. The fact that they are trying to make it a referendum on “violent white Americans” as opposed to “peaceful Americans of color” is as despicable as it is predictable.

An interesting corollary to what I absolutely call an attempted coup or an insurgency is the fact that some people are trying to suggest that liberals don’t cause the type of damage, nor do they storm government entities, the way conservative “cultists” do.