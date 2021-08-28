Flowers: Columbus statue decision is a victory for all

Last summer, I spent a few days standing in front of the Columbus statute at Marconi Plaza in South Philly.

I wasn’t alone.

A lot of good folk were there around me, laughing and singing and eating Wawa hoagies. We were there to show solidarity with the Italian American community of the city, since most of us were card-carrying members. We wanted to show our support and create a human line of defense against a mayor and the woke jokes in his administration who wanted to erase our history.

Of course, the mainstream media didn’t see it that way at all. Most of the establishment sources of news treated the defenders of the statue as vandals, thugs and racists. There were front page photos of some guys carrying baseball bats and sound bites of them hurling epithets at tender tattooed bicycle mamas with purple hair and bruised social sensitivities. And there was this narrative about the Proud Boys having both organized and infiltrated the group.

We were no longer normal Philadelphians trying to preserve our history and some public art. We were a security threat.