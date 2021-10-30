Flowers: Condoleezza Rice rises above 'The View'

“I want Black kids to know that they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that I don’t need to make white kids feel bad for being white.”

When someone like me, a white woman from the suburbs of a majority minority city says something like that, she gets tarred as a racist. That’s just the way things are played these days, and I’m used to it.

But when someone like Rice makes those same comments, you need to listen. You realize that this is no longer a Black and white issue (excuse the unavoidable pun.) It’s not about left and right, right and wrong, Democrat and Republican. It’s about the truth, that thing that keeps getting lost in the shuffle these days between competing interests and 140 characters.

Condoleezza Rice knows what discrimination looks like. She learned about it from her father, who was turned away by the Democrats and found a home with a party that later made his daughter Secretary of State. She also knows what it looks like in the present day, denied her rightful place in history by men and women who measure a person’s worth by the level of their liberalism.