Flowers: Don't use death as a political weapon

And that is why I am having a very, very hard time with the reaction to Luke Letlow’s death from COVID-19 complications last week. The young congressman-elect from Louisiana, a Republican, was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 19 after his condition worsened. He died of a heart attack following an operation.

Letlow was a strong proponent of reopening the economy, a critic of the stark restrictions imposed on small businesses in his state, and for that reason, many on the left began to weave their narrative of “I told you so. He deserved what he got.”

You don’t need to believe me. Go to Twitter, and follow Vox’s Aaron Rupar, or any number of other people without blue checks after their names who found it appropriate to wag their fingers triumphantly as a man was being carried to Heaven.

Letlow was not an anti-masker. His social media was filled with photos of him wearing masks, social distancing and taking the precautions we are all told to take. But because he was outspoken about his concerns over hidden COVID casualties, including the collateral damage caused when people lose their jobs and sink into irreversible depression, he became the left’s poster boy for “karma is a b----.” To see it unfold was as unsettling as it was nauseating.