Flowers: Dr. Seuss erasure is just beginning

The legendary author spent a lifetime teaching children about the importance of accepting those who were different, of avoiding bullying, of opening our arms to those who looked, sounded, and acted differently from people in our comfort zone. For children, he was a safe haven, a kindly guide through the often complicated, sometimes challenging, always memorable days of awakening.

And in spite of that, some of his books have now been placed on the “canceled list” thanks to pressure from the cultural left, which fears that little children will perceive the same racism in his fanciful illustrations as their triggered guardians have now done.

Some of the illustrations in the six books that the Seuss foundation has decided to throw down the memory hole contained pictures that might, if you stretch the point, make some adults uncomfortable, including coloring some Asian characters in bright yellow.

But it is hard to believe that children would be perceptive enough (translated as “looking for racism enough”) to be offended by what are, essentially, cartoon characters. And this idea that we need to scrub old texts to make sure that even the most delicate soupcon of offensive non-P.C. material must be hidden is the quiet second-cousin of censorship.