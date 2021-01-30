Flowers: Exposing the sins of 'technical Catholics'

Or to paraphrase Oprah, “You get an abortion, and you get an abortion, and you get an abortion!”

The problem is not so much with the principle as it is with the messenger. The technically Catholic president chose the anniversary of a decision that has been condemned by his church for almost 50 years to express his devotion to the abortion rights movement.

If Catholics were honest, they would be looking at this with the same horror the disciples regarded the crucified Christ. But there are a lot of technical Catholics out there who are perfectly fine with their new president standing in solidarity with those who find nothing sacred in the unborn child. One of them is actually a technical Catholic priest named James Martin, who wrote an entire article for the Jesuit “America” magazine blaming pro-life Trump supporters for the siege on the Capitol earlier this month.

Then you have technical Catholic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expressing her deep sorrow at the fact that her fellow Catholic voters had chosen Donald Trump, expressing her “great grief as a Catholic” and accusing us of “being willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.”