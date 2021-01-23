Flowers: Headed down the dangerous road to despotism

That’s why when I hear people say that it’s whining and overkill to worry about the suspension and cancellation of conservative voices, I remember what happened in the past, and how it was excused. People are using those same excuses again, “public safety” and “keeping order” and “making people accountable.” It is chilling that they do not hear themselves echoing the words of the totalitarian elders.

I do not agree that everything should be said. There are limits, and not every move to keep someone from speaking is a human or civil rights violation.

But to suggest that someone who says “stop the steal” or who questioned the validity of an election is an enemy of the state, is itself a toxic injection into the civic body. It is also wrong to demand capitulation, penance and some sort of begged-for absolution from those who voted for and supported a president who is being compared to Hitler. As an aside, anyone who dares to compare anyone but the actual Hitler, to Hitler, is a pure and unadulterated anti-Semite, in my opinion.

So while it may seem trite to throw out quotes that end up on cards or embroidered on pillows to make a point, I don’t think it’s out of line to suggest that we crane our necks backwards to check on what happened to our ancestors. Ignoring the obvious is a very effective way to guarantee the inevitable.

You can quote me on it.

Flowers is a columnist for the Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.