Flowers: I no longer consider myself an NFL fan

On game days, she wore green, bled green, and fed us things that she colored green. Football was poetry, and drama, and struggle, and autumn, and as I said before, magic. I cried more at Brian’s Song than I did at my father’s funeral. I am “that woman” who really did know as much about football as any man.

And with one act, the Eagles stole it from me. I should say, with one omission, they took away my passion. When the team from Philadelphia met with the team from Washington on Sunday in that show of racial unity, that was a nice gesture. It was expected, planned, staged, necessary, helpful, yadda yadda, let’s move on with the game.

But when the Eagles went back into the locker room as the National Anthem was played, my heart froze in my chest. I thought that it was a momentary mistake, that the team had forgotten to remain on the field and would sheepishly troop out before the last note of the “Star Spangled Banner” echoed through the empty stadium. But they didn’t. They stayed in the locker room.

And that, as they say, was that.