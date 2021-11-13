Flowers: Judge in Rittenhouse case made correct call on usage of 'victim'

I speak four languages fluently, read a fifth and am learning a sixth. I taught Spanish, French and Italian, and use all three languages on a daily basis in my immigration practice. I say this not to brag as much as to display how important language and its correct usage is to me.

I’ve seen a lot of that dishonesty lately, with people making up words like “Latinx” and using plural pronouns for a single person who might have multiple identities but can only claim one complete set of organs.

Words matter, and have an innate power that can both build bridges and fracture relationships. And they evolve over time, as we’ve seen with terms that were once used innocently with no intent to offend, but are now erased from the lexicon because of different mores and perceptions.

But language can also impact the way we assess people and situations, and one of the most illustrative examples of that happened the other day in Wisconsin. A state court judge primed to preside over the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse made a preliminary ruling that shocked a lot of people and made headlines. Judge Bruce Schroeder held that the term “victim” could not be applied to the persons shot and killed by Rittenhouse last year during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha.