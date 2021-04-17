Flowers: Philip and the Queen: A love story like no other

But unlike some people who fall into a privilege in unexpected and entirely unwarranted ways, he was born royal and understood the obligations that come with the advantages. He might have taken the privilege for granted, but he also accepted those obligations with the same sense of stoicism. It wasn’t a chore to support his wife at all of those public events, decades and decades of them. It was payback for the exceptional life he’d been allowed to live.

Elizabeth and Philip were married on Nov. 20, 1947, which means that when he died last week, they had been together for almost 74 years. They’d already been married 14 years by the time I was born. People have lived their entire lives within the lifespan of their union. That is exceptional.

In these days of emotional brevity, when our affective interests have the life expectancy of an African Violet or a snowflake in the Sahara, the ability to cleave onto one other single person in your life is a rare example of beauty, resilience, humility and dedication. I think that the most important element in that formula is humility, because putting yourself second in any relationship (with the reciprocal understanding that you are placed first by your partner) is the key to longevity.