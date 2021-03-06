Flowers: Speech standards must be applied to all

I was once fired by an employer because they did not like the way that I tweeted.

They had no problem with the way that other people at this same enterprise tweeted, they just didn’t like my own flavor of rhetorical panache. They never actually came out and said it was the subject matter of my tweeting, or my style, that got me a date with the guillotine. They simply said we told you to stop tweeting, you wouldn’t, and so we are letting you go.

I’m always fascinated when somebody else gets into hot water because of her online presence. I have written extensively about Donald Trump’s effective banishment from Twitter and talked about the grownups who went after Nick Sandman, the kid who can now go to any college he wants because of that defamation case against the Washington Post, et. al.

I’ve covered the cases of teachers who were fired because they dared to question the legitimacy of “trans” science, the sidelining of professors who challenged the equity in reparations, the firing of actresses, like Disney’s Gina Carano, who posted memes about “opening up the economy” and was branded a racist and an anti-Semite.