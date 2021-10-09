Flowers: The anti-abortion movement is on the march

I re-read that tweet several times, and while it angered me (as pro abortion propaganda always manages to do) I also found myself chuckling at the typical logic of Tom Wolf. He suggests that abortion is a “health care option” during pregnancy. It’s kind of like saying a bender is a “health care option” during rehab. The disconnect is glaring. Abortion terminates pregnancy. Getting smashed ends sobriety.

In neither case would these alternatives be considered “health care options,” unless you’ve got a sadist for a doctor and a masochist for a patient.

The language of the left is unraveling, as well as their narrative that the country supports liberal abortion rights. In fact, they aren’t even content to let the Supreme Court do their dirty work for them anymore.

Fearful of the prospect that a majority of the justices might finally overturn Roe, those in positions of authority have decided to codify the right to an abortion. The same week that Pennsylvanians told their lame-duck governor what he could do with his veto, Democrats in the U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to allow women to have an abortion up to the moment of birth. They call it the “Women’s Health Protection Act.”