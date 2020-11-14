Flowers: U.S. must stand up for religious freedom

CSS then sued the city, choosing as its name plaintiffs two deeply devout, Catholic African American women named Sharonell Fulton and Tony Simms-Busch, alleging religious discrimination on the part of the city under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. They lost at both the district and circuit court levels before it was picked up by the Supreme Court and argued on Nov. 4.

At that hearing, the plaintiffs established the only reason the city had ended its contract with CSS was because the organization remained true to its religious principles. There was evidence that the only way that an organization could operate a foster care service in Philadelphia was to contract with the city, which had a monopoly. Therefore, the city was forcing CSS to either concede in its demands to accept same-sex couples as foster parents or be barred from providing desperately needed services to vulnerable children.

At the hearing, the attorney for the plaintiffs Lori Windham from the Becket Fund noted that “religious organizations should be free to serve the public, regardless of their beliefs. The public square is big enough to accommodate everyone who wishes to do good — and that should be especially true when it comes to taking care of children in need.”