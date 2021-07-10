Flowers: Why we should be grateful to be Americans

My father realized that a generation before I did. He was a child who grew up in foster homes, brother of a biracial sister who was bullied in the streets of West Philadelphia. Here was a teenager who changed the date on his birth certificate so he could enlist in the Army. Here was a young husband and father who worked three jobs during the day so he could attend Temple Law school at night, had to take the subway when his car windshield was repeatedly broken with bricks at Broad and Columbia (now Cecil B. Moore) graduated near the top of his class and edited the Law Review.

And because he was Irish Catholic, and had no political connections and hadn’t gone to an Ivy school, he was turned away by the big WASP white shoe firms. But he did find a job, and before he died at the age of 43, was regarded as one of the most respected, most feared and most beloved litigators in the history of the Philadelphia Bar. Forty years after his death I still get “Christine? Are you related to Ted Flowers?”

But daddy never forgot where he came from, and never forgot the slurs against his half-Asian sister in the wake of World War II, and never forgot the stain of being stuck in foster care. He understood the term “underdog,” because he’d always lived as if everything could be taken away from him tomorrow. He might have suspected that his life would be a short one, blazing but brief.